Aatos Koivu: “I think I’m a better player than my father (Saku) was at the same age”.

During the latest National Hockey League draft, the Montreal Canadiens really stole the show, offering their fans some superb moments.

Of course, the selection of Ivan Demidov, announced by none other than Céline Dion, attracted the most attention, but the following day, another selection caused quite a stir.

I’m talking about the selection of Aatos Koivu, the son of former Habs captain Saku Koivu, in the third round (70ᵉ overall), which only widened the already huge smile on the faces of Habs fans.

Drafting the son of a former great Habs player who made history is a really good idea, even if for some, Koivu should have been drafted further.

Of course, there’s no guarantee with Aatos Koivu that he’ll make it to the NHL, let alone follow in his father’s footsteps and become a top player in Montreal.

No one expects Aatos Koivu to become the Habs’ #1 center, and for now, I think it’s best not to compare them too much, unless it comes directly from the main interested party.

Indeed, in a recent interview with the official Liiga website, Koivu didn’t shy away from comparing himself to Saku, even claiming that he thought he was better than his father at the same age.

Leppäsen Liigalautanen: Nuori superlupaus tekee salaisia hommia. Joskus pelkkä mailan gripin päivittäminen voi tehdä ihmeitä. Sen sijaan pelihousujen värin vaihtaminen saattaa vaatia totuttelua ainakin aluksi. Aatos Koivu on murtautumassa kovaa vauhtia Liiga-kartalle. … pic.twitter.com/RfPQK3m8bY – Liiga (@smliiga) September 13, 2024

Koivu spoke with such confidence after scoring his first career Liiga point in his first game of the season The 18-year-old even took the time to say that he clearly already had a better shot than his father at his prime.

Like his father, Aatos Koivu is playing in Finland’s top league at just 18 years of age, as well as for the same team, TPS Turku.

It’s also the team Juraj Slafkovsky played for.

In short, it’s clear that Aatos Koivu put on a bit of a show to tease his father a little, but in the end, it’s great to see the youngster so confident at such a young age.

He’s playing in Finland’s top league at 18, and it’s clear that his father must already be extremely proud of him.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on his development this season.

Overtime

Imagine if one day in a few years, we were to see the name Koivu behind a Habs jersey.It would be truly magical.

– Nice.

Patrik Laine & his fiancée Jordan Leigh at a charity event in Montreal for the Douglas Foundation for mental health. pic.twitter.com/XobtqOjqes – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 13, 2024

– A new beginning for Patrice Bernier.

Thanks to BPM Sports for the opportunities to develop myself in the media world on your airwaves over the last few years. Special mention to Georges Laraque and Eric Hoziel for the trust.

It’s been really cool Now it’s time for the many upcoming projects and news… – Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) September 14, 2024

– A fourth consecutive pole position in Baku, Azerbaijan for Leclerc.

THE BAKU POLE STREAK CONTINUES!!! For the FOURTH year in a row, it will be Charles Leclerc who starts on pole position in Azerbaijan!!#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/Ty43wT4W8e – Formula 1 (@F1) September 14, 2024

– Phew. Hard blow for Lando Norris and McLaren.

Norris pits inside the drop zone with no time left to go again – he’s out!!! HUGE news for one of the World Championship contenders!!! #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/w3QhV2f34M – Formula 1 (@F1) September 14, 2024

– Read more.