“Sean Farrell is smarter than I am,” says Pascal Vincent

The Montreal Canadiens has so many young prospects on its roster, that some are sometimes overlooked in favor of the newcomers in the prospect bank.

Habs fans are quickly excited by a prospect, but can also be quickly turned off if performances don’t live up to expectations.

The majority therefore switch from one favorite prospect to another quite easily, which really brings to mind the Toy Story movie series, where a child changes toys as soon as he gets tense.Anyway, one of those hopefuls who was quickly appreciated, but also quickly forgotten, was Sean Farrell.

The diminutive 22-year-old forward was considered an underrated Habs prospect when he played in the USHL, and then Farrell became one of the Habs’ top prospects thanks to his stellar NCAA performances with Harvard University.

Unfortunately for Farrell, his adaptation to the level of play in the pros didn’t go so well, putting him behind several other Habs prospects in the eyes of the fans.

However, that doesn’t mean Farrell is a flop, as he’s about to embark on his second pro season, most likely with the Laval Rocket.

In fact, the Rocket’s new head coach, Pascal Vincent, took the time to praise Sean Farrell, saying that Farrell was smarter than he is.

Sean Farrell didn’t get into Harvard for his good looks https://t.co/P5EZx9IZp8 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 13, 2024

Indeed, for Vincent, it’s clear that Farrell is an extremely intelligent player, and that’s the kind of hockey IQ that usually makes a player stand out.

“He seems to be a cerebral youngster. The game is so fast, if you have smart players who are able to read the rink, no matter the size, they’re going to find a way to stand out.” – Pascal Vincent on Sean Farrell.

One of the things Vincent has been analyzing in recent days in Brossard, as the youngsters prepare for rookie camp, is execution speed.And during the various exercises, Farrell impressed Vincent with his speed of execution.In short, Farrell seems to be in great shape right now for the Montreal Canadiens camp, and frankly, we hope he has an exceptional camp.

That’s exactly what Farrell wants, and whether he ends up in Montreal or Laval, he wants to feel like he’s leaving everything on the ice at all times during the camp.

At 22 and soon to be 23 (November 2), this will be a very decisive season for Farrell, who absolutely must have a big, productive season in Laval if he is to keep his head above water among the Habs’ many hopefuls.

