Matvei Michkov scores in his first North American game

We’ve been talking about Matvei Michkov in Montreal for a long time now, for all the reasons we know.

His talent, the Russian factor, his famous contract that kept him handcuffed in the KHL… until his contract was bought out by the Flyers.

In short, here he is now in North America, and he hasn’t been idle to make a splash.

As recently as Thursday, during a practice on the heels of the rookie camp, the Russian tried his hand at a Michigan to impress Flyers fans.

It didn’t work, but on this Friday night, he managed to score in the rookies’ first game.

Since his draft, we’ve all been waiting to see him play in the NHL, and let’s just say he made his North American debut in the best possible way: with a goal.

Well, it wasn’t the prettiest and he should get used to more exciting goals, but he’s already made our mouths water with his first goal on North American ice.

To see the 5ᵉ overall pick of the 2023 draft producing as soon as he arrives, with a new ice format, is very encouraging for the Flyers.

And like it or not, Michkov will always be linked to the Montreal Canadiens.

The selection of David Reinbacher over the Russian is not unanimous among fans, and seeing him set the ice on fire as soon as he arrives in Philadelphia doesn’t help the cause.

What’s more, there should be a comparison between Mishkov and Ivan Demidov, as to who will become the best player in the NHL.

Mishkov had a very good game overall, with some fine offensive performances.

The Flyers prospect looked very good in the third period, and as Kevin Kurz, reporter for The Athletic covering the Flyers, says, that’s to be expected.

Michkov looks fantastic here in the third. As he should, I suppose, in a rookie game. – Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) September 14, 2024

His talent is definitely undeniable and can definitely help an NHL team right now.

Incidentally, the Senators have shown that they’ll need more to compete in rookie camp.

Earlier today, the Senators’ prospects took a beating from the New Jersey Devils’ prospects by a score of 9-1…

Michkov would undoubtedly have helped the Sens’ poor prospects give better opposition.

