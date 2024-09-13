Long absence for Quentin Miller, according to TSLH

Long absence for Quentin Miller, according to TSLHAuteur: dmiller
Recently, we learned that young Montreal Canadiens goaltender Quentin Miller was unable to attend this weekend’s rookie camp.
At least, that’s what Mathieu Paradis of Toutsurlehockey reports .
EXCLUSIVE:
I’ve been told that Quentin Miller will have to undergo surgery, and we’re talking about an absence of several months.
He injured his shoulder before the Habs’ rookie camp. @Toutsurlehockey
– Mathieu Paradis (@mat_paradis) September 14, 2024
Not only is it sad to see him absent from the Habs’ rookie camp, but this is a very important year for him.
The Rimouski Océanic goaltender is in his final year before signing his entry-level contract.
But that’s not all.
The Océanic’s presence is therefore guaranteed, but the club will need its #1 goaltender.
For the start of the 2024-25 season, it will be up to 18-year-old goalkeeper Cédric Massé to prove he can get the job done in Rimouski in Miller’s absence.
