Long absence for Quentin Miller, according to TSLH

Recently, we learned that young Montreal Canadiens goaltender Quentin Miller was unable to attend this weekend’s rookie camp.

A real shame, as it would have been great to see what he has to offer.As a result, the Montreal-born goaltender will be absent for an extended period.An operation will unfortunately be necessary in his case, and he could be out for several months.

At least, that’s what Mathieu Paradis of Toutsurlehockey reports .

EXCLUSIVE:

I’ve been told that Quentin Miller will have to undergo surgery, and we’re talking about an absence of several months. He injured his shoulder before the Habs’ rookie camp. @Toutsurlehockey – Mathieu Paradis (@mat_paradis) September 14, 2024

Miller is not expected to play until the new year 2025.

Not only is it sad to see him absent from the Habs’ rookie camp, but this is a very important year for him.

The Rimouski Océanic goaltender is in his final year before signing his entry-level contract.

He therefore needs this season to convince the club to grant him a contract.

But that’s not all.

The 2025 Memorial Cup will be held in Rimouski.

The Océanic’s presence is therefore guaranteed, but the club will need its #1 goaltender.

Miller did well last year in the 15 games he played, posting a 10-4-1 record.He also posted a 0.917 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average.

For the start of the 2024-25 season, it will be up to 18-year-old goalkeeper Cédric Massé to prove he can get the job done in Rimouski in Miller’s absence.

Overtime

– It’s good for him.

Michael Hage in his new colors! ( : mhage06/IG) pic.twitter.com/AhLZha4b3s – RDS (@RDSca) September 13, 2024

– The cameraman during Barack Obama’s speech when he announced Bin Laden’s death wore an Alex Ovechkin uniform. [CapsOnReddit]

– Pascal Vincent had kind words for Sean Farrell.

Sean Farrell didn’t get into Harvard for his good looks https://t.co/P5EZx9IZp8 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 13, 2024

– Well.