Sens’ hopefuls were rinsed out (9-1) against the Devils’ hopefuls

Rookie camps got underway across the NHL earlier this week.

That said, the various teams are starting to face each other to evaluate their respective prospects… And the Senators’ (young) first outing is getting a lot of attention today.

That’s all for the first game. Back at it tomorrow against Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/2SbVdJuYpz – Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 13, 2024

Why do I say that? Because the Sens lost 9-1 to the Devils.

It’s not a very conclusive debut.

Carter Yakemchunk, the 7th pick in the last draft, had a tough game like the rest of his teammates, and let’s just say it wasn’t necessarily encouraging.

Carter Yakemchuk and Jorian Donovan get caught heading up ice early, Jack Malone gets a puck in front all alone, and it is 9-1 Devils. I’ve seen some bad rookie tournament games over the years. This one from the Sens takes the cake. Another go tomorrow. – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) September 13, 2024

Even Scott Wheeler (The Athletic) found it hard to watch:The good news?

The game was “unimportant” in terms of the standings, and some of the players will have a chance to bounce back tomorrow.

That said… This is a slap in the face for the Senators organization.

In a way, it shows that the staff and players weren’t super-prepared to face the music.

A 9-1 scoreline hurts at any level. It’s not like it’s football…

It’s too early to press the panic button in Ottawa, but things will have to settle down at some point.

We keep saying that the Sens have a bright future, and they have to find a way to please their fans.

Imagine, if the Habs lost 9-1 in a weekend game against the Leafs’ prospects…

Overtime

The city would be in an uproar!

– Speaking of rookie camps!

Video zone:

A 1st goal in his new colors for Celebrini https://t.co/NX7MJ3wvQ3 – RDS (@RDSca) September 13, 2024

– Hum…

Friedman on 32TP says the reason the Bruins traded Ullmark before signing Swayman is because Ullmark could have changed his list on July 1, they did the deal with Ottawa before that date cause they didn’t need to ask him, if they waited, they risked Ullmark changing his list. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) September 13, 2024

– Looks good on him.