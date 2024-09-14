“In the long run, Cayden Primeau has a higher #1 potential than Samuel Montembeault.”

This time last year, Cayden Primeau was a problem for the Canadiens. The young goalie, whom the club wanted to develop, was behind Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault… but the club didn’t want to give him up in the waivers to avoid losing him.

This led to a notorious ménage à trois… which lasted longer than anyone thought.

That said, Allen has left, and now Montembeault and Primeau will share the net. For many, Monty is seen as #1, but Primeau has the potential to mix things up.

And Anthony Marcotte believes it. The man who saw Primeau for years in Laval (and who makes no secret of the fact that he likes him) took advantage of his appearance on BPM Sports this morning to make a statement about the kid ‘s potential :

In the long term, Cayden Primeau has greater #1 potential than Samuel Montembeault. – Anthony Marcotte

.@anthonymarcotte wouldn’t be surprised if the Montembeault-Primeau tandem split the starts evenly this season! What do you think? Tailgate Weekend with @datgregtho, now on YouTube Live and on the radio! pic.twitter.com/px3m2MjCMQ – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 14, 2024

Marcotte also says he thinks Montembeault will start the year as #1 for the Habs, but that eventually, Primeau will force Martin St-Louis’ hand and give him more starts. The man who is now on the Habs’ beat wouldn’t be surprised if, at the end of the year, the two goaltenders had a similar number of starts… and that would demonstrate that the situation in front of the net is a strength…

In fact, it’s a bit of a shock considering that Primeau’s popularity in Montreal has plummeted in recent years, but his strong finish to last year’s NHL season showed that you can’t give up too quickly.

It takes time to develop a goalie.

Primeau begins his 2024-25 season at the same age as Montembeault was when he arrived in Montreal. It will be remembered that the Québécois needed a little time before he really took off, and today he’s playing at a level where some see him as a potential #1.

Will Primeau, who has been the Habs’ future project in net for years, be able to supplant his partner? It’s not completely impossible.

In view of the fact that the Habs will probably want to see if Montembeault can handle the workload of a #1 goalie, I think the Québécois will get more starts than Primeau this season. That said, I’m not ruling out a world in which Primeau proves by the end of the year that he’s a lot closer to being a #1B than a #2.

Overtime

– Logan Mailloux will be

Today Today: Logan Mailloux (C)

Owen Beck (A)

Sean Farrell (A)#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/IBmfs5t1iH – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 14, 2024

– I can’t wait to see him in action today.

Big David Reinbacher getting ready for the Habs Prospect Showdown today. pic.twitter.com/b1V1wc36A9 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 14, 2024

– Océanic: Samuel St-Hilaire to reinforce Quentin Miller’s long-term injury.

– Nice shot.