Six players to watch at rookie camp

Once again this morning, the Canadiens’ hopefuls took to the ice in Brossard.

The goal? To prepare the Canadiens’ rookies for the rookie games against the Maple Leafs on Saturday and Sunday afternoon at the Bell Centre.

The lineup presented by the Habs looked pretty much like yesterday’s. And at this point, it’s safe to assume that this is the lineup that will face the Maple Leafs tomorrow.

Here’s a look at the Habs rookie camp lineup on the eve of Game 1: Farrell-Beck-Heineman

Davidson-Kidney-Mesar

Tuch-Xhekaj-Thorpe

Mianscum-Larose-Savoie

Nijhoff, Pellerin Hutson-Mailloux

Engstrom-Reinbacher

Protz-Motew

Charbonneau Richard

Excluding Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux and David Reinbacher, who are (by far) the three hottest prospects in camp, there are still a few to keep an eye on.

Here are six of them, in no particular order. There could obviously be more, but these are the ones I’ll be keeping an eye on.

Adam Engstrom is the fourth-best defender in camp, but he’s in the shadow of the current big three . However, he has the talent to play games in Montreal this season.

And, as he told reporters, he’d like to draw inspiration from Gustav Forsling.

Emil Heineman didn’t have a dream 2023-2024 season, and we can’t say he has a great chance of starting next season in Montreal. But it’s up to him to put himself in the running.

And that starts right now.

Filip Mesar may be lower than ever in the estimation of many fans, but he’s still a first-round pick who’s only 20 years old and has good hands.

The Habs will want to see what he’s capable of down there this season… without holding their breath?

Owen Beck is a player who has had a good junior career and will have to prove himself in the AHL. To move up the hierarchy, he’ll have to show that he’s better than the others.

If he can develop properly, it would help the depth at center. And since Dvorak and Evans will be available in a year’s time…

Jared Davidson followed a Rafaël Harvey-Pinard path: he was drafted later and proved himself in Laval before earning an entry-level contract. Last year, he left a good impression.

He’ll have to do it again to impress his new coach.

Florian Xhekaj is a guy who brings something different to the table. And because he’s the Sheriff’s brother, he’ll be eagerly awaited by the Maple Leafs’ prospects.

How will the Unicorn fare?

