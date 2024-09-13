Draft 2025: James Hagens gets to know (and praises) Jacob Fowler

James Hagens is a big prospect to keep an eye on for the upcoming draft. In fact, if all goes well for him, he should be the first overall pick in the next NHL draft.Maybe clubs like the Sharks and Blue Jackets will have the chance to draft him.

One thing’s for sure: seeing him play at Boston College in 2024-2025 will still be interesting. He’ll be playing with an excellent team that’s likely to go far.

While playing there, he’ll be called upon to play with Ryan Leonard and Gabriel Perreault, among others. There’s even a chance he’ll take Will Smith’s place and play center with these guys.

But he’ll also be called upon to play with Jacob Fowler. And as Nicolas Cloutier, who spoke to Hagens, reports, the prospect is already aware of Fowler’s talent.

It’s hard to outwit him. You get the goals when they go in… – James Hagens on Jacob Fowler

In his eyes, the Canadian prospect is one of the best goaltenders in the country, and he makes everything look easy on the ice. Maybe this will help Hagens take risks on the ice.

But while we’re on the subject of Hagens, we learn from Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) that Fowler isn’t the only Canadiens prospect he knows. In fact, he’s good friends with Michael Hage.

Where will 2025 draft pick James Hagens end up? It’s too early to say. Still, I found the prodigy’s answer about the city of Montreal sobering… while we wait to see if the Habs will be more competitive next year. https://t. co/vGvvyAXYna – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 13, 2024

Of course, even if he knows a couple of Habs prospects and likes the hockey culture in Montreal, that doesn’t mean he’ll absolutely be drafted by the organization.

After all, the organization probably doesn’t aspire to draft that high.

But still. Scoring points with a young prospect can pay off in the long run, if one day he becomes a free agent. It’s never a bad thing to have contacts like that with a top prospect.

Overtime

To be continued.

– In a few moments, the Habs hopefuls will take to the ice in Brossard.