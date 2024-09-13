David Savard impresses Lane Hutson with his fighting spirit and competitive drive

David Savard is an important player for the Montreal Canadiens.

He’s the big brother in the bedroom and on the ice, he sets an example because he’s always ready to work.

But according to Lane Hutson, there’s one aspect of Savard’s personality that doesn’t get talked about enough around town, and that’s his competitive spirit.

Stu Cowan (The Gazette) spoke to Hutson on the heels of rookie camp, and reported his comments on Tony Marinaro’s podcast last night.

According to the small defenseman, Savard is a good guy outside the room… But he always wants to work his butt off to win, and that has an impact on the rest of his teammates :

We’ve seen David Savard wear a letter on his jersey in recent Canadiens seasons, and deservedly so.

His presence on the team is important, especially when there are so many young players in Montreal.

What’s more, the Québécois is well placed to give advice and to set an example, because he has a Stanley Cup ring at home.

He knows what it takes to win and to get to the next level, in other words. And that’s why the veteran is so important in the Habs’ dressing room (and on the ice).

As a final reminder, the veteran will be in the last year of his contract in 24-25, and the Habs may want to trade him at the next deadline if the club isn’t in the playoff hunt.

There are young defensemen waiting for their chance in Montreal, and Kent Hughes might be interested in maximizing Savard’s value before seeing him leave for nothing next summer on the free agent market.

That said, if Savard wants to stay and is willing to keep his current role… I like the option of keeping him in Montreal to mentor the youngsters.

Because at the end of the day, even if the Habs have the potential to be good before too long, it still takes veterans to calibrate things. And David Savard is a guy who can do it.

