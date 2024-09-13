David Pastrnak admits his club has “never been so far away” from the Stanley Cup

David Pastrnak admits his club has “never been so far away” from the Stanley CupAuteur: jdavis
That said, what can we expect from the Habs’ nemesis next season?
David Pastrnak answered that question ina recent appearance on Elliotte Friedman’s (and Kyle Bukauskas’) 32 Thoughts podcast.
The Bruins’ star player maintains that his team could still pull off some surprises this season… But he’s aware that the team’s window of opportunity is closing:
We’ve never been so far from the Stanley Cup. – David Pastrnak
It’s rare to hear comments like these coming out of a veteran’s mouth, and that’s what makes it so special in the end.
However, the forward and his teammates will be fighting to prove some pundits wrong.https://t.co/pYn7UVy6Jr
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 13, 2024
However, on paper… Maybe the Bruins don’t have what it takes to be one of the NHL’s very good teams this season.
I say that…
But it’s not the Bruins’ paper lineup that’s made them successful in recent years: it’s the culture.
The guys fight for the logo, and it’s easy when all the players have the same goal in mind.
I can’t wait to see how the Bruins perform this season in the NHL. Because even if the culture is good, there won’t always be miracles either…
Overtime
– Interested parties:
This Saturday September 14, I will be at our Ultime Sports Collection store from 12pm to 5pm, you want photos and autographs, come see me!
Our spectacular Gordie Howe rookie card is in our ebay auction right now until next Wednesday!
This Saturday, September 14th, I’ll be at our… pic.twitter.com/8s8wSmCbMU
– Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) September 13, 2024
– J’adore.
Interesting sign in one of the Habs gyms in the Bell Centre:
“Enthusiasm Equals Swagger” pic.twitter.com/xdPE8LQydA
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 13, 2024
– Really?
That should be the case for the playoffs. https://t.co/URCv80e1Wc
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 13, 2024
– It’s not easy for Tiger.
A 6th back operation for Tiger Woodshttps://t.co/FJ6JT2IpVj
– RDS (@RDSca) September 13, 2024