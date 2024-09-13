David Pastrnak admits his club has “never been so far away” from the Stanley Cup

The Bruins have been out of the playoff picture for several years now.But the Boston outfit continues to surprise, and continues to enjoy good seasons in spite of it all.

That said, what can we expect from the Habs’ nemesis next season?

David Pastrnak answered that question ina recent appearance on Elliotte Friedman’s (and Kyle Bukauskas’) 32 Thoughts podcast.

The Bruins’ star player maintains that his team could still pull off some surprises this season… But he’s aware that the team’s window of opportunity is closing:

We’ve never been so far from the Stanley Cup. – David Pastrnak

It’s rare to hear comments like these coming out of a veteran’s mouth, and that’s what makes it so special in the end.

However, the forward and his teammates will be fighting to prove some pundits wrong.https://t.co/pYn7UVy6Jr – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 13, 2024

TVA Sports also published an article on the subject:This summer, the Bruins added two big pieces in Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov.

However, on paper… Maybe the Bruins don’t have what it takes to be one of the NHL’s very good teams this season.

There seems to be a lack of depth, especially in the bottom-6 forward and on the back end of defense :

I say that…

But it’s not the Bruins’ paper lineup that’s made them successful in recent years: it’s the culture.

The guys fight for the logo, and it’s easy when all the players have the same goal in mind.

Victory above all. No matter what.

I can’t wait to see how the Bruins perform this season in the NHL. Because even if the culture is good, there won’t always be miracles either…

