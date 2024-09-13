Demidov’s playing time: SKA has disabled comments on its Telegram page

In Montreal, we’re currently monitoring the performance of Ivan Demidov, who plays in Russia’s KHL.

That said, many in Montreal are disappointed/frustrated that St. Petersburg SKA aren’t giving him much playing time.

As a result, some fans have taken to the club’s Telegram page to comment on posts to share their displeasure.

The result? SKA, following yesterday’s 3-0 defeat, simply deactivated comments on its Telegram page.

In an article from a Russian media outlet (RBC.ru), we discover that after yesterday’s game, Roman Rotenberg told reporters that the club did this for a specific reason.

SKA believes that the comments did not come from Russia, and the organization is obviously fed up with being told what to do by fans who don’t follow the club:

There is evidence that comments written about SKA do not originate from Russia at all. Well, don’t read those comments. – Roman Rotenberg

It doesn’t take a university degree to figure out that the SKA head coach is talking about Canadiens fans…

SKA had turned off their comment section on Telegram yesterday following 3-0 loss. Roman Rotenberg says, “There is evidence that some comments about SKA are not written from Russia. That’s a fact, don’t read them. People write from abroad. You need to study the subject first.” – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) September 13, 2024

Sure, some fans aren’t happy.

Demidov’s playing time is the talk of the town after all, and even though he had the opportunity to play a little more in the third period because he was his club’s best player on the ice, it’s only natural that fans want more.

He’s loaded with talent, and he’s not playing enough to justify it.

That said, things are done differently in Russia, and that’s why the coach’s statement doesn’t necessarily surprise me.

Even though he said that the plan for Demidov was to play him because he can help the team, Roman Rotenberg doesn’t owe him anything, nor does he owe anything to the Habs fans who are sending negative messages to the SKA.

It’s still special because, in the end, I think it’s the SKA that looks bad in all this.

Overtime

I wonder what the players there think of the whole situation.Could Demidov become a distraction for the rest of his teammates? And if so, how will SKA handle the situation if it continues?

