Joel Armia trained with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki

Right now, all eyes are on the Canadiens’ rookie camp.

The more time passes, the more we realize that Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux are the club’s leading defensemen right now. They play together on the power play as well as on the power play.

When you see four defensemen on both waves, it’s clear that this is a defensemen’s camp. We’re keeping an eye on a few forwards, but not that many.

Canadiens rookie power play units for prospects game against Leafs tomorrow, presumably: Hutson

Mailloux-Beck-Farrell

Heineman Engström

Reinbacher-Mesar-Kidney

All this to say that on the heels of what we’re seeing on the ice with the hopefuls, there are also the regulars skating and staying in shape for the start of camp next week.

And today, we were treated to an informal red versus white match.

Of course, we wouldn’t have you believe that we should retain anything from such a duel. But we can still appreciate the fine play we saw during the session in question.

For example? Cole Caufield’s pass, which Mathieu Bédard called “the best player on the ice” on X.

But what’s interesting is that Joel Armia was alongside both boys today, according to TVA Sports. And again, for what it’s worth.

It has the potential to become interesting if Martin St-Louis decides to place the Finn alongside the club’s two stars at some point during camp. But otherwise, this is just an “isolated incident” with the Habs.

Remember, Armia shouldn’t be underestimated for a top-6 spot. But if he does break through, it will undoubtedly be to play with Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach on the second line.

After all, Slaf still exists on the first line…

