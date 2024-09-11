Canadiens to honor Shea Weber at Bell Centre on November 16

Shea Weber played for five years in Montreal.He was never able to play a full season due to injury, but we all agree that he left a mark during his time with the Habs.

He was the captain of the club, and gave his heart and soul to take the team to the Stanley Cup final… Even if he wasn’t able to lift the precious trophy, he is remembered as an exceptional player on the ice.

In the end, Weber played a total of 275 regular-season games for the Habs, with another 38 regular-season games added to his record.

That said, he’s done enough for the Canadiens to honour him on November 16, when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Bell Centre.

He should also be inducted into the Ring of Honor, as we discover in this article by Karine Hains (The Hockey News) :Why November 16?

What you need to know is that there will be an auction benefiting the Canadiens Children’s Foundation next Monday at the team’s annual golf tournament, and it’s already been posted online.

That said, one of the lots reserved for the auction includes a VIP meet-and-greet with Shea Weber, and the lot description specifies that said meet-and-greet will take place on November 16, before his on-ice ceremony.The question is whether he needs special permission from the Utah HC.

He is still under contract with the organization, after all. Although, on the other hand, we know that his career is over (unofficially) and that the ceremony won’t have any major repercussions on his state of health…

Anyways.Weber deserves it, because he did so many great things during his time in Montreal.

It’s also a great honour for a guy who fought night after night for the team’s success… And for the fans’ enjoyment.

Congratulations to the Canadiens organization for thinking of it.