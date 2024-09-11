Pascal Vincent won’t reveal why he left Patrik Laine out last year

Pascal Vincent spoke to the media at noon today. As head coach of the Laval Rocket, he is in charge of the rookie camp and will be behind the Habs’ bench this weekend.

He therefore has an important role to play, considering that the next few days will lay the foundations for the youth camp.

With all the quality youngsters we’ll be seeing this week, it’s clear that Vincent will have his hands full with players who can make their mark with the Habs over the long term.

But of course, there were two subjects that also had to be discussed with Vincent: Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau. He rightly said that coaching Gaudreau had been a pleasure.

As for Laine, it was more complicated. And you could tell as soon as the whole thing started with a joke, when Vincent pretended he didn’t know the Finn had been traded.

Vincent, who has a reputation for not having the easiest relationship with Laine, said that the Habs had acquired a good player and that Laine seemed excited to be in town. No surprise there.

He repeated that their relationship was good and that Laine was probably the most talented player he’s ever had the chance to coach, but he didn’t want to say everything.

For example?

When it came time to talk about the time he left Laine out, Vincent didn’t step forward. Instead of telling the truth (even if it was to his advantage), he preferred to remain silent.

There are things that have happened that will remain private. – Pascal Vincent

It would have been surprising to see him open up today, but the question had to be asked. His answer isn’t as important as how he answers, in a question like that… and he didn’t seem, to me, to want to expand on it. #Normal

The two men won’t see much of each other during the season, but their relationship will undoubtedly always be the talk of the town.

