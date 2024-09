Pierre LeBrun is one of the best-known personalities in the hockey world.

He’s one of the game’s good insiders because you can trust his information.

That said, the main man shared some good news today during his column on the Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez show: he’s going to launch a new podcast in collaboration with BPM Sports.

We don’t know all the details yet.

What we do know, however, is that there will be one episode a week during the Habs season (on Wednesdays), and that the very first episode will be released next week.More information will be revealed next week.That said, on the BPM Sports YouTube account, the station wrote in the chat that Pierre LeBrun will be alongside Anthony Desaulniers :

More details to come…