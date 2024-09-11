Max Pacioretty did what Josh Gorges always refused to do

Josh Gorges played in the right era to be loved by Canadiens fans.

He had a gritty style of play that would still be praised today, but if he were playing in 2024, he’d clearly be criticized for his lack of offense. He wouldn’t be as beloved.

But fifteen years ago, it was all the rage. The defensive defender who’s afraid of nothing was popular.

And if there’s one moment when he won points, it was when he turned down a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, having learned to hate them too much during his years in Montreal.

His gesture eventually led him to Buffalo.One player who is closely linked to Gorges is Max Pacioretty. The latter was drafted with the first pick obtained with Gorges in return for the services of Craig Rivet.

And unlike Gorges, Pacioretty isn’t saying no to the Maple Leafs. As you no doubt know, the former Habs captain accepted a professional tryout at the Toronto camp. Will his #67 bring home a first Stanley Cup since… 1967?

But it’s worth noting that he’s not the only former Habs player to head to Toronto (via trade) afterwards. Tomas Plekanec is a name that should quickly come to mind.

He didn’t have a no-trade clause, but we sense from his post-trade comments that Marc Bergevin wouldn’t have sent him to Toronto without the player’s agreement.

And what about Mike Komisarek, who left Montreal for Toronto via the autonomy market?

Of course, Pacio spent a few years in the U.S. between his stints in Montreal and Toronto, but it’s still weird. Even if the guy is at the end of his career and the Habs aren’t a playoff club.

