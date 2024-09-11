Max Pacioretty did what Josh Gorges always refused to do

Max Pacioretty did what Josh Gorges always refused to doAuteur: jwilliams
He had a gritty style of play that would still be praised today, but if he were playing in 2024, he’d clearly be criticized for his lack of offense. He wouldn’t be as beloved.
But fifteen years ago, it was all the rage. The defensive defender who’s afraid of nothing was popular.
And if there’s one moment when he won points, it was when he turned down a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, having learned to hate them too much during his years in Montreal.
And unlike Gorges, Pacioretty isn’t saying no to the Maple Leafs. As you no doubt know, the former Habs captain accepted a professional tryout at the Toronto camp. Will his #67 bring home a first Stanley Cup since… 1967?
it was meant to be pic.twitter.com/wm0tSRYO8t
– Omar (@TicTacTOmar) September 10, 2024
But it’s worth noting that he’s not the only former Habs player to head to Toronto (via trade) afterwards. Tomas Plekanec is a name that should quickly come to mind.
He didn’t have a no-trade clause, but we sense from his post-trade comments that Marc Bergevin wouldn’t have sent him to Toronto without the player’s agreement.
Of course, Pacio spent a few years in the U.S. between his stints in Montreal and Toronto, but it’s still weird. Even if the guy is at the end of his career and the Habs aren’t a playoff club.
Overtime
– Speaking of the Maple Leafs.
MacKinnon comes to Marner’s defensehttps://t.co/VdOPDVNNk8
– RDS (@RDSca) September 11, 2024
– Oh well.
Nothing has gone right for the Judge in the last two weeks. https://t.co/EuwcqMunh8
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 11, 2024
– Hockey is coming.
jump if you’re attending rookie camp today
jumping into rookie camp like:#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/iAp5v7zZNO
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 11, 2024
That noise >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/WyiJ35bkbZ
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 11, 2024
– Normal.
The forward remains bitter about the circumstances surrounding his departure from Las Vegas.https://t.co/6IkQdWkAo3
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 11, 2024
– It’s tryout season.
Hearing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will be going to Colorado on a PTO. Played two seasons there, always like dealing with him
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 11, 2024