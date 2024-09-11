Official: Max Pacioretty to attend Maple Leafs camp

And there you have it.

It’s been rumoured for some time, but now it’s done: Max Pacioretty will be heading to Toronto for the Ontario team’s upcoming training camp.

The former Habs captain has accepted a tryout at the camp, which means he doesn’t have a contract as such.

Max Pacioretty will attend Maple Leafs training camp on a Professional Tryout (PTO) pic.twitter.com/8UgMNOV5Rk – Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 11, 2024

He’ll have to prove himself, but Pacioretty may also have a tryout while he and the Maple Leafs work out the perfect contract amount.

In any case, his agent thinks he’ll sign a contract by the start of the season.

We expect Max Pacioretty will sign a contract with the Leafs before the start of the season. #Patch https://t.co/H20FcsnQNP – Allan Walsh (@walsha) September 11, 2024

In recent years, Pacioretty has slowed down. Last year, for example, Pacioretty scored just four goals in 47 games with the Capitals. He may have been injured, but…

But he’s not the player he once was.

| Max Pacioretty’s stats with Washington last season: – 4 goals

– 19 assists

– 23 points

– 47 games played The former Habs captain has 20 goals, 11 assists, and a plus-minus of +1 in 44 games against the Maple Leafs in his career. He now joins the Buds on a PTO…. pic.twitter.com/3cbjCxvfMH – Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) September 11, 2024

Overtime

Obviously, it will be special to see a guy like him in Maple Leafs colors. He once captained the Habs and had a great career in Montreal.This will be the second time the American has been associated with a Canadian club. He has also played in Vegas, Raleigh and Washington.

