Official: Max Pacioretty to attend Maple Leafs camp

Official: Max Pacioretty to attend Maple Leafs campAuteur: cbrown
It’s been rumoured for some time, but now it’s done: Max Pacioretty will be heading to Toronto for the Ontario team’s upcoming training camp.
The former Habs captain has accepted a tryout at the camp, which means he doesn’t have a contract as such.
He’ll have to prove himself, but Pacioretty may also have a tryout while he and the Maple Leafs work out the perfect contract amount.
In any case, his agent thinks he’ll sign a contract by the start of the season.
In recent years, Pacioretty has slowed down. Last year, for example, Pacioretty scored just four goals in 47 games with the Capitals. He may have been injured, but…
But he’s not the player he once was.
| Max Pacioretty’s stats with Washington last season:
– 4 goals
– 19 assists
– 23 points
– 47 games played
The former Habs captain has 20 goals, 11 assists, and a plus-minus of +1 in 44 games against the Maple Leafs in his career.
