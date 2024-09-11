Skip to content
Official: Max Pacioretty to attend Maple Leafs camp

Credit: Getty Images
And there you have it.

It’s been rumoured for some time, but now it’s done: Max Pacioretty will be heading to Toronto for the Ontario team’s upcoming training camp.

The former Habs captain has accepted a tryout at the camp, which means he doesn’t have a contract as such.

He’ll have to prove himself, but Pacioretty may also have a tryout while he and the Maple Leafs work out the perfect contract amount.

In any case, his agent thinks he’ll sign a contract by the start of the season.

In recent years, Pacioretty has slowed down. Last year, for example, Pacioretty scored just four goals in 47 games with the Capitals. He may have been injured, but…

But he’s not the player he once was.

Obviously, it will be special to see a guy like him in Maple Leafs colors. He once captained the Habs and had a great career in Montreal.

This will be the second time the American has been associated with a Canadian club. He has also played in Vegas, Raleigh and Washington.

Overtime

– Auston Matthews knows what Macklin Celebrini is going to experience living with Jumbo Joe.

– Lane Hutson continues to polarize.

– Still.

