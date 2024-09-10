Mathias Brunet believes the Canadiens could get a first-round pick for Justin Barron

The season is fast approaching.

Training camp is starting, sports radio stations are back on the air, podcasts are back…

Tomorrow morning (Wednesday)… it’s all about Laine, Demidov and a cruel question sent to the snake… Processus is back on all the right platforms! pic.twitter.com/PF1azbjQjc – Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) September 10, 2024

In fact, the first episode of season two of Processus airs tomorrow.

One of the podcast’s hosts, Mathias Brunet, was on BPM Sports earlier this evening and thinks the Habs will try to trade Justin Barron.

Brunet doesn’t think Montreal will let him go for a second-round pick, anyway.

.@mathiasbrunet believes the Habs will try to trade Justin Barron. Last year, the club even thought they could get a late first-round pick for him! To listen to his full column: https://t.co/GHKjKRrzuR pic.twitter.com/AucRXkx6Xt – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 10, 2024

The club would like more, according to Brunet? That’s right.

The journalist believes that Kent Hughes is likely to get a first-round pick for his services. After all, Nils Lundqvist was acquired from the Rangers for a late first-round pick in 2022, and the Stars’ right-handed defenseman was behind Barron in terms of development at the time.

But Hughes might not accept a second-round pick for other simple reasons. First, depth on the right side of the blue line is thin. This summer, Johnathan Kovacevic was traded to the Devils, David Reinbacher will most likely start the year in Laval and Logan Mailloux will be in his first full year in the big leagues. Again, his position isn’t even guaranteed.

Only David Savard has a guaranteed spot on the defensive right…

Justin Barron may be there by default, and like it or not, he’s likely to start the season in Montreal, especially since he’ll be eligible for waivers for the first time in his career.

Le 52 is very fickle. When he’s good, he’s good. But when he’s bad, he’s bad. To stay in the big league, he’ll have to find a little more consistency. In Montreal, we feel that his development isn’t over and that there’s still a chance he’ll become a good offensive defenseman.

One thing’s for sure: time is running out for him, as the next generation of Montreal blue-liners will be arriving very soon.

Overtime

– To be continued.