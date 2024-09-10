Kaiden Guhle reveals his narrow escape in a recent road accident

On September 18, Crave will broadcast a behind-the-scenes look at the rebuilding of the Canadiens. For those interested, the series will be called La reconstruction : au coeur des Canadiens de Montréal.

Invited by Bell Media and the Habs to attend the first press screening of the first episode, Marco Nomandin of HABSolument Fan gave us a quick summary of this eagerly-awaited episode.Here it is:

It’s not in this article, however, but in another one by Normandin, that we learn some news about Kaiden Guhle. As the columnist explains, the Habs defenseman feared for his life in a recent car accident.

In one passage, we see a crack in his car window. In the episode, he said he was walking along with a small crack in the window and a large rock pulverized his window.It was a close call, because if his window had been a little more open, he could have received the rock directly in the face. Needless to say, such an outcome could have been fatal for the player. At least, the consequences could have been far more serious.

It was on the way to the arena that the horror unfolded. Of course, there was more fear than harm, much to the relief of the main player and the fans…

As Normandin pointed out in his article (which you can read right HERE), Guhle is one of the main players in this first episode. You can see the cameras following him around his car and condo. I’m looking forward to September 18!

