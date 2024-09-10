“He was a good teammate for me”: Jacob Markstrom gives José Théodore some love

José Théodore spent part of his career in Montreal.

And you know as well as I do that Théo’s time in town was the talk of the town!

For good reasons, and for bad…

The goalie always had a big reputation when he played in the National League, and that’s easy to explain.

We’re talking about a wicked good goalie on the ice, but also about a guy who was very popular off the ice because of his personality and style.

There have been rumors about Theodore since his retirement, and Jacob Markstrom wanted to set the record straight.

The Devils’ new goaltender spoke about the Québécois duringan appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast… And even though Theo looked like a rockstar and had a bit of a swelled head (to use Markstrom’s words), the Swede always liked him because José Théodore was a good teammate :

He told me that since I was a good prospect, he was obliged to talk to me […] No joke, José was always a good teammate for me. – Jacob Markstrom

José Théodore was a full blown NHL rockstar Presented by @pinkwhitneyhttps://t.co/H2asmmniJU pic.twitter.com/nh4WgJK1C6 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) September 10, 2024

Markstrom explains that José Théodore often took him out to dinner when he was a rookie, during the 2012-2013 season.

It was at this point in Theodore’s career that we saw him take a step back to make way for Markstrom, and it was also when the two guys became friends.

It’s refreshing because comments about José Théodore haven’t always been positive.

But today, Markstrom can still count on his former teammate’s advice, and that’s worth noting.

It shows that Theo has learned things over the course of his career, because he was never seen as the exemplary teammate.

Even when he was at his best in the National League…

