The door is now open for Max Pacioretty in Toronto

A few minutes ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs made Nick Robertson’s new contract official.

Basically, the young man has signed a one-year contract worth $875,000. It’s a bridge contract, and one that’s sure to put off tough decisions for another year.

Officially 1 x $875K – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 10, 2024

I would expect Pacioretty and Hakanpaa to be next in line as Leafs adds. It was important to get Robertson done to avoid the possibility of an offer sheet. https://t.co/45RJnN1HHC – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 10, 2024

It all makes sense.The player gets a chance to show what he can do, and the club avoids the threat of a hostile offer sheet. Plus, it saves money to sign another player.And that player could be Max Pacioretty.According to Darren Dreger, now that the Robertson file has been settled, the Maple Leafs could look at other files to improve the club for the 2024-2025 season.And Dreger has named Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa, that defenseman with the nebulous future in the Queen City.

This isn’t the first time Pacioretty’s name has been bandied about in Toronto. In fact, over the past few weeks, it’s become clear that this is the most logical possibility for the former Canadien. A signing seems imminent. At least, that’s our understanding.

Of course, it would be pretty special to see a former Habs captain choose to head for Toronto. Has enough water flowed under the bridge that you don’t mind?

On the ice, we agree that a player who can score, who can bring leadership and who can do it at a good price is pretty attractive to a club like the Maple Leafs.

His experience – especially in a big market – wouldn’t hurt, let’s say. To be continued.

