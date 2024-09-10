The door is now open for Max Pacioretty in Toronto

The door is now open for Max Pacioretty in TorontoAuteur: dmiller
A few minutes ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs made Nick Robertson’s new contract official.
Basically, the young man has signed a one-year contract worth $875,000. It’s a bridge contract, and one that’s sure to put off tough decisions for another year.
Officially 1 x $875K
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 10, 2024
I would expect Pacioretty and Hakanpaa to be next in line as Leafs adds. It was important to get Robertson done to avoid the possibility of an offer sheet. https://t.co/45RJnN1HHC
– Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 10, 2024
This isn’t the first time Pacioretty’s name has been bandied about in Toronto. In fact, over the past few weeks, it’s become clear that this is the most logical possibility for the former Canadien. A signing seems imminent. At least, that’s our understanding.
Of course, it would be pretty special to see a former Habs captain choose to head for Toronto. Has enough water flowed under the bridge that you don’t mind?
His experience – especially in a big market – wouldn’t hurt, let’s say. To be continued.
Overtime
– The Gaudreau family has a lot to mourn.
The Athletic: Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau remembered in tear-filled funeral outside Philadelphia.
Widows Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau deliver powerful, moving eulogies before a pack sanctuaryhttps://t.co/mnbQzBnZws
– Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 9, 2024