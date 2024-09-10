Jayden Struble is even more muscular than last year

Jayden Struble is even more muscular than last yearAuteur: dmiller
If all goes according to plan at the next camp (I say this knowing that nothing often goes according to plan in life), Mike Matheson, David Savard, Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, Justin Barron and Lane Hutson should be six of the club’s seven defensemen to start the year.
I don’t think we should be too quick to underestimate Struble in this race. After all, he obviously earned the trust of management last year by playing a lot – even though he was originally called up to warm up the bench.
And to do that, he’s been working on himself this summer. As reported by Tony Marinaro, who spoke with Struble yesterday on the heels of the media premiere of the documentary on the rebuilding of the Canadiens, the defenseman has put on weight.
He’s even bigger and more muscular than he used to be – like a lot of guys, including Juraj Slafkovsky. That’s what he’s been working on, as Marinaro reports in the latest episode of his Sick Podcast.
What Marinaro also reported was that Struble’s goal is to return to the level of play he had at the start of the season in 2023-2024. And he wants to do it with the Canadiens, a club whose future makes him optimistic.
The man Marc Bergevin once dubbed the “Greek God” wants to make his mark. Will the fact that he’s a bit in the mold of Arber Xhekaj work against him when it comes to lining up for the start of the season?
It’s worth noting that the departures of Jordan Harris and Johnathan Kovacevic open doors, and he’s not the one who’s been dealt. Struble would have good value on the market, but he must also have good value internally, in the eyes of Kent Hughes, Jeff Gorton and Martin St-Louis.