Alex Newhook would like to complete a line-up with Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach

The Canadiens’ regular season kicks off in exactly 30 days, and it’s time to see a new face in action: Patrik Laine. We still can’t confirm which line he’ll be playing on, but we have our suspicions it’ll be the second line.
In an interview with Guillaume Lepage of NHL.com, Alex Newhook confirmed that he’s very excited to be back on the ice and that he’d love to complete a line with Kirby Dach and “little” newcomer Patrik Laine.
However, Newhook wouldn’t confirm anything with Lepage. He’s not in a position to give a precise opinion on the composition of the trios for next season.
But Newhook is far from the only Canadiens player excited at the prospect of playing on the same team as Laine. His captain, Nick Suzuki, told NHL.com’s Mike Zeisberger that the Canadiens are delighted to have added a player of his calibre to the team.
It’s good to see the Habs players so excited about playing with Laine, which proves that Kent Hughes was right when he said he wanted to reward his players.
