Alex Newhook: everyone I talk to wants to come to Montreal

 Auteur: esmith
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Is it true that players don’t want to come to Montreal?

Are the factors that are often cited (media pressure, weather, the Canadian aspect, language, taxes, etc.) in connection with the Habs really what repels many guys?

The question has been asked – and will continue to be asked.

In the eyes of Kent Hughes, a former player agent who knows how his former clients thought, the important thing is to be in a winning environment.

He didn’t say anything else mattered, of course.

And on that subject, it’s interesting to note that Alex Newhook said that, in his eyes, it’s not true that a lot of guys don’t want to come to Montreal. He thinks that’s a myth, because everyone he talks to wants to come here.

That’s what Tony Marinaro, who spoke to Newhook yesterday, reported on the Sick Podcast last night. Newhook responded to a question from Marc de Foy by saying this and adding that he loves Montreal.

Of course, Newhook won’t say he hates the city. But he didn’t have to say that he believes many guys’ refusal to come to Montreal is a myth that can’t be deconstructed.

That’s where I find it interesting.

Let’s not forget that Newhook was traded (without any say in the matter) from Denver, where he once won the Stanley Cup, to Montreal last year. Kent Hughes, his former agent, acquired him to help rebuild the Canadiens.

And if he does indeed play with Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach to start the season, let’s just say it could make him happy. And if it helps the Habs win games, all the better for him.

