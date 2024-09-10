Tim Stützle changed agents “to stay in Ottawa”: guys often leave

Recently, we learned that Tim Stützle had changed agents. Ben Hankinson has been replaced by Claude Lemieux.

Often, a player changes agent when something big is coming up. And often, the something big is either a new contract or a change of address.

This isn’t always the case, but…

In Stützle’s case, seeing him change agents with seven years left on his contract makes people wonder. Is it possible that he wants a fresh start?

Of course, he has publicly denied the rumors. But don’t think he would have publicly said he wanted to be traded. He’s not crazy either.

Ottawa Senators Centre Tim Stützle Clarifies Why He Switched Agents, Says Rumours “Are Not True at All” @TheHockeyNews https://t.co/ev3W3leBf0 pic.twitter.com/CFL6GgsBPH – Steve Warne (@SteveWarneMedia) September 10, 2024

It’s possible, then, that Stützle simply came to the conclusion that he wasn’t getting along with his agent, but it’s also possible that he wanted a change of scenery and to leave Ottawa.

After all, Kanata isn’t paradise on earth, and on the ice, the club is treading water.

All of which is to say that, when you look back over the past few years, there have been a few guys who have publicly stated that they wanted to stay following a change of agent, but who still put their hands up.

Taylor Hall, Max Pacioretty (we remember that, don’t we?), Matt Duchene and Jack Eichel are four names that come to mind.

Notable players who changed agents and said they wanted to stay with their current team. Taylor Hall (EDM)

Max Pacioretty (MTL)

Matt Duchene (COL)

Jack Eichel (BUF) https://t.co/QjW2lLEkqE – CommissionerColin (@CommrColin) September 9, 2024

With the exception of Duchene in Colorado, the other three played either in Canada or in Buffalo. Montreal, Edmonton and Buffalo are all, for different reasons, on certain no-trade lists. Ottawa follows the same mentality.

Obviously, the Senators aren’t going to trade their top forward. But the change of agent certainly means that something wasn’t working.

After all, you don’t usually fix what isn’t broken. Right?

We’ll have to keep an eye on Stützle and Sean Couturier, who also recently changed agents. But given Couturier’s contract, I don’t think any other team will want him.

Overtime

– Speaking of Max Pacioretty, who wanted to be traded. Remember that the Maple Leafs are lining up to sign him.

In addition to Suzuki, the Habs received Tomas Tatar and a 2nd-round pick.

In return, they sent Max Pacioretty to the Golden Knights. pic.twitter.com/mIqZmVKTo6 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 10, 2024

– Cole Caufield with #13 looks like this.

– He’s a good one.

Yesterday, the Yankees catcher once again gave his team a win. https://t.co/JAp9WZpwsb – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 10, 2024

– Excerpt #21312 mentioning that Patrik Laine is in shape.

– Oh?