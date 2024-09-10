1000 meals if Juraj Slafkovský scores 82 points: Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez’s bet

Last season, we saw Juraj Slafkovský demonstrate the full extent of his potential in the second half of the season. The Habs drafted him with the goal of seeing him become one of the NHL’s top power forwards, and there were flashes of that happening.

He’s still got a long way to go… but placing him with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield has really helped him unlock his potential.

So it’s a confident Slaf (with an eight-year contract in his pocket) who’ll be out to prove his worth this season. The return of Kirby Dach and the arrival of Patrik Laine will add further talent, which should help the kid keep up his momentum.

The question, though, is what the Slovak will be able to achieve this season… and today, Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez talked it all over, and took the opportunity to make a bet: if Slafkovský scores 82 points this season, they’ll donate 1,000 meals.

Nothing less.

We sense that Laraque doesn’t seem to particularly believe in it, but he admits he’d be happy to have to make his donation. Seeing the youngster reach the point-per-game plateau (should he play 82 games like last year) would be quite spectacular.

Especially since, unlike a guy like Cole Caufield, for example, his main asset isn’t necessarily his offensive skills. He’s capable of racking up his share of points, sure, but the foundation of his game isn’t necessarily his offensive skills.

Last year, Slaf amassed 50 points in 82 games. That said, it’s worth remembering that in the second half of the season, his pace was much closer to the point-per-game mark. He scored 35 points in his last 41 games in 2023-24.

Is it realistic to believe that Slafkovský will reach the 82-point mark this season? It seems a bit high… but if his second half of the season is anything to go by, it’s not completely impossible either.

We’ll have to see if he can maintain such a pace over a full season… but if he does, Laraque and Gonzalez will be making a nice gesture. Can’t wait to see what happens.

In Overtime

– The Golden Knights traded Nick Suzuki because they feared he would never reach his full potential. They must be biting their fingers today…

– Samuel Richard and Matteo Drobac will be the goalies for the rookie games.

– Lane Hutson thinks the Bell Centre is a special place.

