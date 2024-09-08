Overview of the Habs’ prospects: Filip Eriksson excels at the start of the season

Yes, I know you’re all upset, because your favorite show is finally back.

No, I’m not talking about STAT, or Breaking Bad, or La Casa Del Papel, I’m talking about the Habs’ hopefuls.

Without further ado, let’s get to the heart of the matter with the performances that have caught and are catching the eye among the Habs’ hopefuls.

Filip Eriksson – Center – age 19

In general, it’s very difficult for youngsters under the age of 20 to find a place in a top European league.

We’re seeing this right now with Ivan Demidov, who, for all his talent, doesn’t necessarily have the biggest role or the most playing time.

It’s the same in Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, and so on.

However, there’s a little-known Montreal Canadiens prospect who, aged just 19, is currently starting the new season on the first line of the Växjö Lakers hockey club, a team in the Swedish First Division (SHL).

Indeed, young Filip Eriksson, drafted in the sixth round (165ᵉ overall) in 2023 by the Habs, is at the center of Växjö’s first line right now, as the Swedish team kicks off its Champions League season.

This is a tournament that brings together last season’s top teams from all European leagues.

And so far, Eriksson has been dominant, collecting two goals and an assist in two games.

The Habs prospect scored his team’s first goal of the tournament in a 3-1 win over the Berlin Eisbären.

#habs Filip Eriksson scores the opening goal for Växjö in the Champions Hockey League. Power play and Eriksson goes top shelf. pic.twitter.com/qqxIxbdTaS – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) September 5, 2024

#Habs Filip Eriksson going top shelf with the tip-in. Three points it two CHL games. pic.twitter.com/zaY76YCgai – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) September 7, 2024

Eriksson then added to his tally with a goal and an assist in his second game of a 3-2 loss to the Sheffield Steelers.

In short, the young Swedish center is showing great promise at the start of the season, already establishing himself as one of his team’s top players at just 19 years of age.

Eriksson is probably the most underrated prospect in the entire Canadiens prospect pool right now.

For a sixth-round pick, the Swede’s progress has been dazzling and unexpected, even increasing his chances of reaching the NHL by more than 65%.

In short, keep this name in mind, because in a few years’ time, Eriksson could very well land in Montreal.

Vinzenz Rohrer has also stood out in this tournament so far, scoring a goal and an assist in two games, earning him a promotion from the fourth line to the first.

Oliver Kapanen is really dominating right now in Sweden with Timrå IK in the SHL, although he seems too strong for the league, according to Olli Jokinen.

Timrå IK coach Olli Jokinen on his 1st line center Oliver Kapanen, who he believes can steal a spot at Habs training camp. pic.twitter.com/J0ZSpQRONF – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 6, 2024

NEW VIDEO I asked you what your Habs starting lineup would look like in Game 1 of the season. I’m responding and drawing inspiration from your lineups to create my own https://t.co/zjVOFueEFA pic.twitter.com/JaUx6qpG9r – Maxime Van Houtte (@maxvanhoutte) September 8, 2024

Dynamophilie : what an atmosphere in Paris! Britain’s Liam Mcgarry experienced every emotion on his last attempt at 228 kg! First refused then accepted, it was deliverance for the Briton!

#Paris2024 #rcsports #paralympics #dynamophilie #powerlifting pic.twitter.com/VgRb1dD5d3 – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) September 8, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers roster this season is better than their roster last season. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) September 7, 2024

