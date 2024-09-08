Lane Hutson: second-best defender in his draft, according to Scott Wheeler

Lane Hutson: second-best defender in his draft, according to Scott WheelerAuteur: esmith
In front of the net, we immediately think of Jacob Fowler, and on defense, well, it’s obviously Lane Hutson who comes to mind first.
The 20-year-old defenseman truly represents the Habs’ offensive future on defense.
That may sound like an odd statement, but I’m sure you get the idea.
Hutson is an absolutely electrifying and spectacular offensive defenseman whom the Habs were miraculously lucky enough to draft late in the second round (62ᵉ overall) in 2022.
It was the young defenseman’s small stature that made him slide so much, but in the end, today, Hutson is considered a steal.
It’s not every year that the Habs get the chance to draft the second-best defenseman in the draft at 62ᵉ.
Indeed, on the latest episode of The Athletic Hockey Show podcast, the renowned prospect analyst places only Slovak defenseman Simon Nemec, drafted 2ᵉ overall, ahead of Lane Hutson.
So that means that, according to Wheeler, Hutson is better than, brace yourself, 16 defensemen drafted ahead of him, listed below.
This speaks volumes about Wheeler’s high regard for the Habs prospect, whom he sees as one of the most talented young players in the world.
There’s a reason Wheeler ranked Hutson 5ᵉ in his list of favorites to win the Calder Trophy in 24-25.
Wheeler wants to see how Hutson fares defensively this year, night after night, against the opposition’s best.
