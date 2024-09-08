Trevor Zegras in Montreal: Elliotte Friedman no longer believes in it

However, prior to this transaction, many were beginning to doubt, or had even given up hope, that the Canadiens’ general manager would add a top-notch forward to his team.
We’ve heard a lot about Zegras in Montreal over the past year, when he was finally a serious option for the Habs.
“I think the Canadians really wanted to add a big offensive player this year. I mean we heard all the Zegras rumors, I don’t think that’s anywhere right now, I’m not expecting that.” EF on 32TP #FlyTogether #OrangeCountry
We can imagine that Hughes ultimately preferred the Patrik Laine route, given the price tag, which is surely much lower than Zegras’.
After all, Zegras (23) is three years younger than Laine, and doesn’t have a hefty contract following him.
In short, there have been plenty of rumours about the talented Ducks forward and the Habs, but now the file seems officially closed, as Elliotte Friedman simply doesn’t believe in it anymore.
Indeed, in his famous 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman also spoke of the Ducks’ vacant captaincy, mentioning Radko Gudas as a serious candidate.
Elliotte Friedman’s suggestion that Radko Gudas could become the next captain of the Anaheim Ducks makes sense as his veteran leadership would provide stability while the team’s young stars develop into future leaders.https://t.co/he3L5Fho5N#NHL #Anaheim #Ducks #Gudas #News…
Overtime
– Speaking of the Ducks.
Friedman on 32TP: “The other interesting thing about the Ducks this year, I think they took some big swings in free agency, I think they went hard at Stamkos, I think they went really hard at Jonathan Marchessault, I think they want to start ramping it up again”
– All the better.
