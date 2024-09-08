Skip to content
Trevor Zegras in Montreal: Elliotte Friedman no longer believes in it

Throughout the off-season, it was clear that the Habs needed to add a top-6 player to their line-up.

Kent Hughes had already mentioned on several occasions that he wanted to add goals and size to his team, which of course ignited the rumours.

Habs fans were eagerly awaiting the outcome of this matter, which ultimately turned out to be the Patrik Laine transaction.

However, prior to this transaction, many were beginning to doubt, or had even given up hope, that the Canadiens’ general manager would add a top-notch forward to his team.

The clock was ticking, and the rumours were fading.

Well, this long wait would be due to the fact that the Habs had several serious options on the table.

After missing out on Jonathan Marchessault on the free agent market, Kent Hughes turned his attention to Patrik Laine and Trevor Zegras.

We’ve heard a lot about Zegras in Montreal over the past year, when he was finally a serious option for the Habs.

However, according to Elliotte Friedman, the matter is closed, as he no longer believes in the possibility of Zegras joining the Montreal Canadiens.

With the Patrik Laine deal, the possibility of Trevor Zegras coming to Montreal has vanished, according to Elliotte Friedman.

The Habs really wanted to add a big offensive player this summer, so Kent Hughes explored several options, including Trevor Zegras in Anaheim.

We can imagine that Hughes ultimately preferred the Patrik Laine route, given the price tag, which is surely much lower than Zegras’.

After all, Zegras (23) is three years younger than Laine, and doesn’t have a hefty contract following him.

It would probably have cost a lot more than Jordan Harris to get Zegras out of Anaheim.

In short, there have been plenty of rumours about the talented Ducks forward and the Habs, but now the file seems officially closed, as Elliotte Friedman simply doesn’t believe in it anymore.

In fact, the more time goes by, the higher the chances, if not the certainty, that Zegras will start the season with the Anaheim Ducks, where there could be a new captain very soon.

Indeed, in his famous 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman also spoke of the Ducks’ vacant captaincy, mentioning Radko Gudas as a serious candidate.

All this remains to be seen.

