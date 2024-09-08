Trevor Zegras in Montreal: Elliotte Friedman no longer believes in it

Throughout the off-season, it was clear that the Habs needed to add a top-6 player to their line-up.Kent Hughes had already mentioned on several occasions that he wanted to add goals and size to his team, which of course ignited the rumours.Habs fans were eagerly awaiting the outcome of this matter, which ultimately turned out to be the Patrik Laine transaction.

However, prior to this transaction, many were beginning to doubt, or had even given up hope, that the Canadiens’ general manager would add a top-notch forward to his team.

The clock was ticking, and the rumours were fading.Well, this long wait would be due to the fact that the Habs had several serious options on the table.After missing out on Jonathan Marchessault on the free agent market, Kent Hughes turned his attention to Patrik Laine and Trevor Zegras.

We’ve heard a lot about Zegras in Montreal over the past year, when he was finally a serious option for the Habs.

"I think the Canadians really wanted to add a big offensive player this year. I mean we heard all the Zegras rumors, I don't think that's anywhere right now, I'm not expecting that." - Elliotte Friedman

However, according to Elliotte Friedman, the matter is closed, as he no longer believes in the possibility of Zegras joining the Montreal Canadiens.With the Patrik Laine deal, the possibility of Trevor Zegras coming to Montreal has vanished, according to Elliotte Friedman.The Habs really wanted to add a big offensive player this summer, so Kent Hughes explored several options, including Trevor Zegras in Anaheim.

We can imagine that Hughes ultimately preferred the Patrik Laine route, given the price tag, which is surely much lower than Zegras’.

After all, Zegras (23) is three years younger than Laine, and doesn’t have a hefty contract following him.

It would probably have cost a lot more than Jordan Harris to get Zegras out of Anaheim.

In short, there have been plenty of rumours about the talented Ducks forward and the Habs, but now the file seems officially closed, as Elliotte Friedman simply doesn’t believe in it anymore.

In fact, the more time goes by, the higher the chances, if not the certainty, that Zegras will start the season with the Anaheim Ducks, where there could be a new captain very soon.

Indeed, in his famous 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman also spoke of the Ducks’ vacant captaincy, mentioning Radko Gudas as a serious candidate.

Elliotte Friedman suggested that Radko Gudas could become the next captain of the Anaheim Ducks, noting his veteran leadership would provide stability while the team's young stars develop into future leaders.

All this remains to be seen.

Friedman on the Ducks: "The other interesting thing about the Ducks this year, I think they took some big swings in free agency, I think they went hard at Stamkos, I think they went really hard at Jonathan Marchessault, I think they want to start ramping it up again"

