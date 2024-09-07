Skip to content
Georges Laraque and four Habs players played sports with children this afternoon

 Auteur: ewilson
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

While most of us took advantage of Saturday to rest up after a busy week at work, some of the Canadiens’ players weren’t idle.

Justin Barron, Arber Xhekaj, Alex Newhook and Kaiden Guhle took advantage of the rainy day to play sports with Nos Jeunes à Coeur.

Georges Laraque was also present.

The youngsters first greeted the players warmly, before beginning the physical activity.

Ball hockey, basketball and soccer were the order of the day.

While Laraque gave advice to a young field hockey player, Xhekaj was impenetrable in front of the net.

(Credit: Canadian “X” account )
Not only are the guys good on the ice, they were also very good at basketball.

In short, everyone had a great time, and it was an unforgettable moment for the kids, who spent a day with their idols.

It’s a great way to stay in shape for the players, who will be starting their training camp very soon.

