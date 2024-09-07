Georges Laraque and four Habs players played sports with children this afternoon

Georges Laraque and four Habs players played sports with children this afternoonAuteur: ewilson
While most of us took advantage of Saturday to rest up after a busy week at work, some of the Canadiens’ players weren’t idle.
Justin Barron, Arber Xhekaj, Alex Newhook and Kaiden Guhle took advantage of the rainy day to play sports with Nos Jeunes à Coeur.
Some Canadiens players join the community with Nos Jeunes à Coeur on this Saturday afternoon!
It’s Saturday and we’ve got some Canadiens in the community with Nos Jeunes à Coeur! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/PMkerzHMtt
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 7, 2024
It’s a great way to stay in shape for the players, who will be starting their training camp very soon.
A little pre-training camp training
Pre training camp training in the community#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/IfoPiv2ITh
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 7, 2024
Overtime
– Victory.
Game over. Canada wins 2-1 over the Americans.
We’re back at it Tuesday night against the Mexicans.
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 7, 2024
– Even in retirement, GSP is still in top form.
This morning I decided to kick my butt by pushing to total failure in my last set.https://t.co/Lrr32pgJde pic.twitter.com/oWeep7Lab9
– Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) September 7, 2024
– Well done.
ARYNA SABALENKA WINS THE WOMEN’S 2024 #USOPEN!
This is Sabalenka’s second major of the season. pic.twitter.com/yHaIiRHlkR
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 7, 2024