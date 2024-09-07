Ivan Demidov: “It’s been a long time since the NHL has seen a player like Matvei Michkov.”

In the last two NHL drafts, a talented Russian forward has been the talk of the town. In 2023, it was Matvei Michkov, who slipped to seventh… and in 2024, it was Ivan Demidov, whom the Habs drafted fifth.

And all this after passing up Michkov a year earlier.

That said, while they’ll inevitably be compared throughout their careers, the two guys are good friends. They’ve played together in the past and there’s no sense that they’re necessarily competing against each other.

And clearly, the two guys aren’t afraid to give each other some public love. While Michkov said earlier this week that he thought it was a shame Demidov wasn’t a member of the Flyers, the Habs prospect also had kind words for his compatriot inan interview with Sergey Demidov(Responsible Gambling) :

It’s been a long time since the NHL has seen a player like Matvei Michkov. – Ivan Demidov

Demidov, who claims to have been in contact with Mishkov recently (the latter sent him videos of the Flyers dressing room and rink, presumably to give him an idea of what to expect in America), praises the Flyers prospect’s talent and potential. He points out that Mishkov is a versatile guy who can both pass and score.

And he reminds us that Mishkov is capable of playing center if the Flyers need him to, as long as he’s surrounded by guys who can keep up with him.

It’s pretty cool to see that Demidov isn’t afraid to praise Mishkov. You get the sense that the two want to help each other in their shared dream of NHL dominance, and Michkov seems to want to help Demidov prepare for what lies ahead.

Because Demidov knows: there are high expectations for Michkov in Philadelphia.And in reality, the Habs prospect will probably be able to learn from all this. Because if there are expectations for Mishkov in Philly, there are probably even more for Demidov in Montreal. If Mishkov is able to help Demidov prepare for all this, it will be good for the youngster.

We’ll see if Demidov is right to praise Michkov in this way… but to see that they respect each other in this way is great news.

The question is whether the two will develop a little rivalry when they face each other in the NHL… but that’s a story for another day.

In Overtime

– Juraj Slafkovský, future quarterback?

There are a few NFL teams that could use a 6’3, 220 pound QB with a rocket arm like Juraj Slafkovsky

pic.twitter.com/mVMlfWen8p – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 7, 2024

– Thomas Harley: the Stars may not have the money to sign him long-term.

Friedman on the Dallas Stars (32TP): “They got to get an extension done with Thomas Harley, one of the things that I heard there was, I’m sure everybody would love to sign him long-term, I just don’t know if they have the flexibility to do it” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) September 7, 2024

– Jordan Love avoided the worst last night. He should miss a few weeks at most.

Jordan Love really seems to have dodged a bullet. He should miss some time, but his ACL is intact. So his season is (probably) not over. What a huge relief for the Packers. #GoPackGo https://t.co/LwarvTMEco – Félix Forget (@FForget_LTM) September 7, 2024

– Jamal Murray breaks the bank in Denver.

Jamal Murray hits the jackpot in Denver! pic.twitter.com/6CF4WoMx1G – RDS (@RDSca) September 7, 2024

– A football match in shared virtual reality looks like this… and it’s very cool!