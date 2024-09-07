WWE: Corey Perry helped Kevin Owens in the middle of a fight last night

When you think of Corey Perry, you think of a guy with a reputation for being a pest on the ice. This was particularly evident during his time in Montreal, but he’s been a pest everywhere he’s been.

The forward, now 39, has signed a one-year pact to remain in Edmonton through 2024-25.He finished the season with the Oilers last year after the Blackhawks terminated his contract.

Yesterday, Perry arrived in Edmonton in preparation for the upcoming season… and took advantage of his first night in town to attend a WWE gala.

But he ended up in the middle of the action… and gave a helping hand to Montreal’s Kevin Owens, who was in action yesterday.

How did he do it? He held up Owens’ opponent, allowing Owens to give him a good beating (and to thank Perry afterwards).

Corey Perry helping out @FightOwensFight at WWE Smackdown in Edmonton (via @mcdavidmania97) pic.twitter.com/ioKbAIkJlg – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 7, 2024

It’s a (very) safe bet that Perry didn’t improvise all this on the spot and was in collusion with the fighters… but it made for a great moment nonetheless. The forward looked like the good guy in front of the Edmonton crowd, after all.

Because what you need to know is that Owens’ opponents arrived at the ring wearing a Matthew Tkachuk sweater. And that’s not exactly popular in Edmonton.

Corey Perry Edmonton Smackdown Segment : *(via @ WWE – Full Rights Reserved to them). pic.twitter.com/3sbVtaVZc7 – Oilers After Dark’s -B.W. (@OADsBraydonW) September 7, 2024

Perry, who is used to being a pest, is the perfect candidate to take part in such events. Maybe not to the point of making it his post-career… but who knows.

In the meantime, he’ll be preparing for next season, trying to help the Oilers win the Stanley Cup. Remember, he’s been to the finals in four of the last five NHL seasons… but lost every time. At least he won in 2007… but he’d probably like the wind to change so he can win a second Cup.

