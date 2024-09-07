Pierre-Luc Dubois saga in Los Angeles: Rob Blake came down to the ice to talk to him

Pierre-Luc Dubois saga in Los Angeles: Rob Blake came down to the ice to talk to himAuteur: cbrown
The saga of Québécois forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in Los Angeles with the Kings caused quite a stir last season in the National Hockey League.
According to Elliotte Friedman in the latest episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast, Rob Blake went down to the rink in his player’s gear to talk to Pierre-Luc Dubois right on the ice.
32 Thoughts Friday news & information podcast. We go through every team. Lotsa tidbits. Great editing work from @CamJBarra, pinch-hitting for Dom. Back next Friday, then returning to our regular Monday/Friday schedule.
Enjoy! https://t.co/io7Mr1RceU
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 6, 2024
For the GM himself to go out on the ice in his equipment to talk to a player, that’s serious business, and quite a sign of a last chance, as Elliotte Friedman explained.
Cont’d: “…and I was like wow, I don’t know if I ever heard that before. This is basically his last chance”
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) September 7, 2024
Dubois is known for being a rather nonchalant player, so Blake tried to wake up the Québécois by explaining that he had to start giving a lot more of himself on the ice every time he came on.
It will be interesting to see how the Québécois fares with the Washington Capitals this season.
After all, he’s only 26, with seven years left on his contract.
There’s still time for him to get back on track.
