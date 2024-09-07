SKA victory: Ivan Demidov and Evgeny Kuznetsov establish chemistry

Two days ago, the first KHL game of the Montreal Canadiens’ top prospect, Ivan Demidov, was the talk of the web and the talk of Habs fans.

At first glance, you might think he didn’t break anything, given that he only had one power-play assist, but if you look at his overall attendance and game, the Russian winger was more than solid, especially for his first official game since his injury.

Demidov was back in action this morning, playing his second game of the season, this time abroad in Togliatti against Lada.

Generally speaking, it wasn’t a match to go down in history.

SKA St. Petersburg faced a team that has only been back in the KHL since 2023, and managed to win 3-1.

It wasn’t an easy win for SKA, however, who had to rely on an empty net at the end of the game to breathe easier.

As for Demidov, he didn’t get a point in this game, and all in all, he was quite discreet compared to his first game.

He didn’t play badly, however, and also came very close to scoring a goal with a superb shot that unfortunately hit the post.

Demidov just rang one off the post. pic.twitter.com/jhE0tZbEzF – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 7, 2024

The sequence shows the Habs hopeful positioned behind Evgeny Kuznetsov at the face-off. The veteran wins the face-off and puts the puck directly on Demidov’s paddle.

It’s a beautifully orchestrated play between the two players, who seem to be developing a nice, quiet chemistry, if Grant McCagg’s words are anything to go by.

Demidov and Kuznetsov are starting to develop chemistry. It takes time. It’s only their second game playing together. pic.twitter.com/BbIEEQsXxI – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 7, 2024

All in all, it was a decent performance from Demidov, who didn’t stand out from the crowd with an ice time of 13:36, which is a little less than in his first game (14:02).

Ivan Demidov blanked in his 2nd game of the season with SKA, in a 3-1 win over Togliatti. #GoHabsGo One shot on goal, one penalty, 13:36. Correct performance. Signaled himself with his shot: 2 posts, and an excellent chance on which the goalie excelled. – Podcast La Relève (@PodcastLaReleve) September 7, 2024

The young man is still adapting to the KHL, and it’s clear that he won’t be playing sensational, perfect games every night.

He’s playing on the third line of a big KHL team, and therefore has less responsibility than he had in the MHL last season.

The level of play is also much higher and more robust in the KHL, and Demidov will have to learn to keep his head up, as the following sequence shows.

Finally, it’s also worth noting that Demidov didn’t touch the ice on an SKA power play in the second period, which could be a cause for concern if it happens again in future games.

SKA just had a power play and Demidov wasn’t on either unit. He can’t get over to NA fast enough. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 7, 2024

It’s important that the youngster develops well, and therefore gets time on the power play.

I’m sure the staff is keeping a very close eye on the young Russian’s every game.

Overtime

– Utah Hockey Club apparel on sale at Costco.

Costco is currently selling Utah HC merchandise. via @slcpuck pic.twitter.com/eR6lOop9pj – HockeyDB (@hockey_db) September 6, 2024

– Several issues to keep an eye on.

The latest on Sidney Crosby’s contract talks with the #Penguins, the #Ducks are discussing trade options with Cam Fowler, and more in today’s #NHL Rumor Mill. https://t.co/AeskAmN1gI – Spector’s Hockey (@SpectorsHockey) September 7, 2024

– Bravo !

Sitting volleyball : the Canadians win the first set 25-15 in this bronze medal match against Brazil ! #Paris2024 #rcsports @VBallCanada pic.twitter.com/5XgAgIqVU2 – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) September 7, 2024

– A great victory for him.

Men’s 800m T51 | Austin Smeenk takes gold https://t.co/Q8TMdUGoyl – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 7, 2024

– Here’s the race.