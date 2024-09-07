Skip to content
SKA victory: Ivan Demidov and Evgeny Kuznetsov establish chemistry

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Two days ago, the first KHL game of the Montreal Canadiens’ top prospect, Ivan Demidov, was the talk of the web and the talk of Habs fans.

At first glance, you might think he didn’t break anything, given that he only had one power-play assist, but if you look at his overall attendance and game, the Russian winger was more than solid, especially for his first official game since his injury.

Demidov was back in action this morning, playing his second game of the season, this time abroad in Togliatti against Lada.

Generally speaking, it wasn’t a match to go down in history.

SKA St. Petersburg faced a team that has only been back in the KHL since 2023, and managed to win 3-1.

It wasn’t an easy win for SKA, however, who had to rely on an empty net at the end of the game to breathe easier.

As for Demidov, he didn’t get a point in this game, and all in all, he was quite discreet compared to his first game.

He didn’t play badly, however, and also came very close to scoring a goal with a superb shot that unfortunately hit the post.

The sequence shows the Habs hopeful positioned behind Evgeny Kuznetsov at the face-off. The veteran wins the face-off and puts the puck directly on Demidov’s paddle.

It’s a beautifully orchestrated play between the two players, who seem to be developing a nice, quiet chemistry, if Grant McCagg’s words are anything to go by.

Demidov also served up a perfect pass to Kuzy on a 3-on-1, but the latter missed his chance.

All in all, it was a decent performance from Demidov, who didn’t stand out from the crowd with an ice time of 13:36, which is a little less than in his first game (14:02).

The young man is still adapting to the KHL, and it’s clear that he won’t be playing sensational, perfect games every night.

He’s playing on the third line of a big KHL team, and therefore has less responsibility than he had in the MHL last season.

The level of play is also much higher and more robust in the KHL, and Demidov will have to learn to keep his head up, as the following sequence shows.

Finally, it’s also worth noting that Demidov didn’t touch the ice on an SKA power play in the second period, which could be a cause for concern if it happens again in future games.

It’s important that the youngster develops well, and therefore gets time on the power play.

I’m sure the staff is keeping a very close eye on the young Russian’s every game.

