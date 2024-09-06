Rookie camp: the Canadiens announce the 23 invited players

It smells more and more like hockey.The Montreal Canadiens have just announced the 23 players who have been officially invited to the rookie camp, which gets underway on September 11.

Here’s what it looks like.

Rookie Camp kicks off on September 11.

Among the big names in attendance are 15 Habs prospects – including 14 drafted players.

Owen Beck, Jared Davidson, Sean Farrell, Emil Heineman, Riley Kidney, Filip Mesar, Tyler Thorpe, Luke Tuch, Florian Xhekaj, Adam Engström, Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux, Owen Protz, David Reinbacher and Quentin Miller are the big names.

Justin Larose, Israel Mianscum, Logan Nijhoff, Maxime Pellerin, Charles Savoie, Emanuelson Charbonneau, Simon Motew and Samuel Richard have been invited by the club.

Logan Mailloux, Filip Mesar and David Reinbacher are the only first-round picks present. But Lane Hutson will get the first-round treatment…

Logan Mailloux & Lane Hutson at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase yesterday

NCAA players (Michael Hage, for example) and players who don’t play in North America – such as Oliver Kapanen– are not included.

It’s mainly for CHL and AHL players.

On September 11, there will be physical tests. After that, there will be training sessions and two games (September 14 and 15) at the Bell Centre against the Maple Leafs’ prospects.

This replaces the tournament in Buffalo. But with games against Toronto on the schedule, it’ll still be interesting. After all, the boys have a place to win, and that’s always nice to see…

