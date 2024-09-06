Le Wild was “very interested” in Patrik Laine

When the Habs acquired Patrik Laine, it became clear that Kent Hughes was the only GM who could – and would – afford to take 100% of the player’s cap hit , i.e. $8.7 million a year for two more years.

But was the Habs the only club in the running? Of course not.We know that the player refused to go elsewhere (it was probably to Philly #Tortorella) and we have to believe that other teams were also on the case of the former Blue Jackets.But now, whistleblower Elliotte Friedman has shed new light on the matter.

According to what he learned, the Minnesota Wild were “very interested” in Patrik Laine. That’s what he said on the heels of his most recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast , now co-hosted by Kyle Bukauskas.

32 Thoughts Friday news & information podcast. We go through every team. Lotsa tidbits. Great editing work from @CamJBarra, pinch-hitting for Dom. Back next Friday, then returning to our regular Monday/Friday schedule. Enjoy! https://t.co/io7Mr1RceU – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 6, 2024

It’s interesting because the Wild were also among the teams mentioned in the Rutger McGroarty file. Both the Habs and the Wild saw the prospect head to Pittsburgh, but the fact remains that this means they were obviously good contenders on the market this summer.

And the Habs “won” the Laine case. I wonder if he had the Wild on his no-trade list.

I don’t know the nature of the discussions between the Wild and the Blue Jackets, but one thing is certain: Minnesota doesn’t have as much salary leeway as the Habs.

Right now, the Minnesota club has a cap space of $1.08 million. That wouldn’t have been enough to get Laine on the same terms as the Habs last month.

And let’s not forget that the timing probably wasn’t right for the Wild.

Why wasn’t it? Because this season, the purchases of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter will add up to $14.744 million. It won’t be as big in the future, but in 2024-2025, it’s still intense.

IF Laine had been up for trade a year from now, maybe the Wild would have had a better chance. But right now, we have to think it was too big for GM Bill Guerin.

Further proof that Kent Hughes’ salary package is worthwhile.

