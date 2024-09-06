Canadiens: now one of the “biggest” teams in the NHL

The Canadiens are too small to hope for playoff success in the NHL.How many times have we heard that over the last twenty years?

Journalists, members of the media, columnists, fans, radio hosts, clickbait sites … they’ve all made that point – and rightly so, since the teams that win the Stanley Cup are big/large – over the past few years.

Even Kent Hughes admitted just a few days ago (on Tony Marinaro, if memory serves) that yes, a small player can be successful in the NHL… if he’s surrounded by bigger guys. A team can have one or two small players, but not ten!

Well, this Montreal problem seems to be on the way out, according to data compiled by the EliteProspects website. According to the measurements of the league’s players in 2023-24 – some of whom will have gained or lost a few pounds over the summer, but the sample is still very reliable for the 2024-25 season – the Canadiens are currently the fifth heaviest team in the NHL (on a par with other NHL teams). By heaviness, we mean the average weight of each player on the team.

The #NHLBruins are the heaviest team in the NHL with an average weight of 207 lbs Here is the ranking of all 32 teams by average weight (H/T @eliteprospects) https://t.co/k0UykpEsFf pic.twitter.com/ogHLUGxmFf – Marcussi (@Marcussi_MA) September 5, 2024

Only the Bruins, Golden Knights, Islanders and Maple Leafs weigh more than 201 pounds on average. And these are all teams that made the playoffs last spring…

Of course, the most interesting thing about this average weight is that talent hasn’t been left out to boost the numbers on the Montreal medical team’s scales. Patrik Laine, the main off-season acquisition, brings weight AND talent…

Juraj Slafkovsky, Logan Mailloux, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach are all talented players weighing over 201 pounds…

Josh Anderson, David Savard and Joel Armia know their respective roles…

And Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher are now well surrounded.

Can’t wait to see if Lane Hutson will bring down the club’s average weight…

Of course, we’ll have an even clearer picture at the beginning of October, when we’ll know each team’s official line-up and the players will have been weighed again on the first day of training camp. We can expect Slaf to be in even better shape than in his first two seasons in Montreal.

“We were in Europe with Juraj Slafkovsky & he looks like a monster. He let us see some of his training…He looks like a beast, an absolute beast.” – Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast pic.twitter.com/MejNBmfqxl – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 6, 2024

But knowing this morning that the Habs are now one of the NHL’s lightest and heaviest teams tells me we’re on the right track. Especially since, in New York, Jeff Gorton was criticized for not having built his team enough around the physical aspect of the best hockey league in the world…

Let’s have a little fun before we finish…

Here’s what the Habs’ line-up might look like in their season opener against the Maple Leafs :

Slafkovsky – Suzuki – Caufield

Laine – Dach – Newhook

Anderson – Dvorak – Armia

Pezzetta – Evans – Gallagher

Barré-Boulet – Roy



Matheson – Guhle

Struble – Savard

Xhekaj – Mailloux

Barron (or Hutson)

Montembeault

Primeau

In weight (from last year), it would look like this:

230 – 212 – 175

215 – 217 – 199

224 – 192 – 216

217 – 187 – 183

196 – 201

202 – 238

240 – 220

222

Plus, only four players on the team wouldn’t be 6’0… two of them by a single inch(5’11). #Suzuki #Newhook #Gallagher #Caufield

Times are changing in Montreal… for the better!

