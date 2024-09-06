No, the Habs won’t be playing in Paris in 2025

No, the Habs won’t be playing in Paris in 2025Auteur: sjones
The journalist has written a text in which we discover that the project has been delayed by “at least” a year:
The Canadiens have long wanted to cross the Atlantic and play one or more games in Paris. The hope was that this would happen in the autumn of 2025, but the project has been delayed.
Details:https://t.co/t7fJttDU3Q
– Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) September 6, 2024
It’s a shame, because the Habs have long wanted to play a game on the other side of the ocean, in Europe.
He believes that the Canadiens’ presence in Paris would help boost the sport’s popularity, and that’s true.
Of course, it’s up to the NHL to make these decisions.
It’s not the Habs who decide their own fate, unfortunately… And Gary Bettman has to approve the project before anything else can happen.
So, the Habs must wait their turn… Even if we’re talking about one of the most popular teams in the sports world in general, because of its history.
Overtime
– Nice!
Benoit Groulx celebrated his first win in the KHL: https://t.co/UD7QErBaYN pic.twitter.com/rHVaTU2l64
– KHL (@khl_eng) September 6, 2024
– Oops…
Les Bleus humiliated by Italy in Nations Leaguehttps://t.co/eUrG6C0HqE
– RDS (@RDSca) September 6, 2024
– To be continued.
And that’s despite his love for Chicago. https://t.co/1lfmJh1AvZ
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 6, 2024
– Whoa!
Quebec City-Montreal by car is about 2h30, but doing the 270km between the 2 cities was 5 days of running for 3 young people from Quebec City who took up the challenge last week. A project whose primary objective was to help 3 foundations. @tvaqc @TVASports pic.twitter.com/FeyFUCBlVM
– Stéphane Turcot (@StephTurcotTVA) September 6, 2024