No, the Habs won’t be playing in Paris in 2025

David Pagnotta said back in February that there was a real possibility of the Canadiens playing in Paris in 2025. But the project will have to wait a little longer, according to Marc Antoine Godin (Radio-Canada).

The journalist has written a text in which we discover that the project has been delayed by “at least” a year:

The Canadiens have long wanted to cross the Atlantic and play one or more games in Paris. The hope was that this would happen in the autumn of 2025, but the project has been delayed.

Details:https://t.co/t7fJttDU3Q – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) September 6, 2024

It’s a shame, because the Habs have long wanted to play a game on the other side of the ocean, in Europe.

The last time it happened was in 1992, when the Habs took on the Chicago Blackhawks in London, England.That said, Pierre-Yves Gerbeau, President of the French Ice Hockey Federation, also shared his interest in the idea of hosting the Habs at some point.

He believes that the Canadiens’ presence in Paris would help boost the sport’s popularity, and that’s true.

Of course, it’s up to the NHL to make these decisions.

It’s not the Habs who decide their own fate, unfortunately… And Gary Bettman has to approve the project before anything else can happen.

It should be noted, however, that NHL teams have been playing preparatory or regular-season games in Europe for several years now.The Wild, Red Wings, Sens and Leafs played in Sweden last season, and this year there will also be games in the Czech Republic and Finland.

So, the Habs must wait their turn… Even if we’re talking about one of the most popular teams in the sports world in general, because of its history.

