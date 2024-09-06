Skip to content
Arber Xhekaj has one of the most powerful shots in the NHL and we don’t talk about it enough.

Credit: Getty Images
Arber Xhekaj is best known for his physical game.

He likes to use his body to hit the opposition, and that’s why he’s such a valuable member of the Canadiens’ roster.

But the defenseman also has a great quality in his toolbox: the power of his shot.

It’s not often we talk about it, but we mustn’t forget that his slap shot reached 107.2 mph at the last Habs skills competition.

Xhekaj also recorded the third-hardest shot in the entire NHL last season (102.23 mph), and according to NHL Edge data, he also ranks among the players with a very hard shot:

What’s interesting is that his wrist shot is also of great quality.

He often creates things when he decides to throw at the net without warning and at that level, I feel he needs to use his weapon more often because the potential is there in his case.

Perhaps one day, the Habs might even be tempted to use Xhekaj and his shot on the power play, circumstances permitting…

The quality of his shot goes unmentioned.

The reason is simple: when we talk about Arber Xhekaj, it’s mostly because he made a big check… Or it’s because he fought.

That said, perhaps we should focus a little more on what he can bring offensively, because he has the tools to be dangerous in the opposing zone!

