Arber Xhekaj has one of the most powerful shots in the NHL and we don’t talk about it enough.Auteur: dmiller
He likes to use his body to hit the opposition, and that’s why he’s such a valuable member of the Canadiens’ roster.
It’s not often we talk about it, but we mustn’t forget that his slap shot reached 107.2 mph at the last Habs skills competition.
Xhekaj had the third hardest shot of the season in the NHL last year. The things NHL Edge can teach us…#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/YD5kju7aup
– Karine Hains (@KarineHains) August 29, 2024
What’s interesting is that his wrist shot is also of great quality.
Perhaps one day, the Habs might even be tempted to use Xhekaj and his shot on the power play, circumstances permitting…
Arber Xhekaj with a big blast from the point, ties the game. Joshua Roy and Joel Armia with assists. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/kff2QR2NRg
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 18, 2024
The reason is simple: when we talk about Arber Xhekaj, it’s mostly because he made a big check… Or it’s because he fought.
