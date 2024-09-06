Will Smith follows in Macklin Celebrini’s footsteps and moves in with Sharks legend

It can be difficult for a young player to adapt to the National League lifestyle.

That’s why we often see rookies move in with veterans to acclimatize to their new life.

For a youngster, it’s a lot easier because he doesn’t necessarily have to cook, clean, pay rent or look after an apartment or house all the time… You get the idea.

That said, we learned earlier this week that Macklin Celebrini would be moving in with Joe Thornton for the upcoming season.

Celebrini, like Thornton, is a first overall pick… And we know Thornton had a great career in San Jose.

Today, we find out that his teammate Will Smith will also be staying with a Sharks legend, Patrick Marleau.How cool!

The first overall pick of the last draft goes to live with a former first-round pick…

The 4th overall pick of the 2023 draft goes to live with the man who was selected 2nd overall in the 1997 draft…

Talk about a nice frame!

For real, the Sharks must be really happy to see that the organization’s two legends are willing to do them such a favor.

The San Jose managers won’t have to worry about their youngsters when they’re not in the arena, since they’ll be well looked after off the ice. That’s good news for the organization, at least.

After all… Celebrini and Smith are seen as the new faces of the franchise, and knowing they’ll be rubbing shoulders with former players who’ve enjoyed tremendous success in the National League can only be good news.

