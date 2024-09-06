David Savard: five factors to remember in a (potential) deal

As you know, David Savard will be an interesting case this season.

After all, with all the young defensemen pushing through the system, we can expect to see the veteran Québécois sign his next contract elsewhere in July.

And that’s even if he probably doesn’t want to leave, as Eric Engels (Sportsnet) pointed out in a recent article.

But there are a number of factors to consider when it comes to Savard’s future in the city. And at the start of the new year, it’s worth reminding ourselves of them.

What will affect his candidacy as a player potentially on the market?

1. Obviously, to be traded, he’ll have to play well. That shouldn’t be a problem… provided he stays healthy. And that’s less certain, considering he played 62, 62 and 60 games in his first three years in Montreal.

Logically, we can assume that he’ll be injured during the year. And if that happens, the timing will have to be “right” for the Habs.

2. If he’s healthy, he should be in demand. The needs of other teams will have to make a guy like Savard interesting… which shouldn’t be a problem.

I think if the Habs make him available, teams will be lining up for a rental player like him. He’s experienced and won in 2021, against the Habs, as a Lightning.

3. At $3.5 million a season, Savard doesn’t have a huge impact on the cap. But if the Habs wanted to withhold part of his salary in a potential transaction, it could increase the return – and demand, at the same time.

For that to happen, Kent Hughes will also have to make realistic demands.

Several months ago, I wrote on this very subject. Basically, if the Habs use their last salary retention for Savard, it will surely be to maximize the return. But if it’s for a Christian Dvorak, it’ll probably be more to get him out of town. It all depends on the GM’s priorities.

Remember that each club can withhold an amount from three contracts at the same time. And until July 1, the Canadiens have only one piece of cap space due to the Jeff Petry and Jake Allen transactions.4. A big factor in any deal:This is the sinews of war.If the Habs realize that Lane Hutson performs better alongside them and that young right-handers need time in Laval, keeping him around longer will make more and more sense.But what if the likes of David Reinbacher and Logan Mailloux are ready to audition? That Justin Barron can take more? That Kaiden Guhle should stay on the right? That would facilitate a deal for David Savard.

That’s a big one.

5.also needs to be kept in mindIf the Habs are out of the running in December and there are injuries in the NHL, will Kent Hughes move early? Or will he wait until the deadline?

What if the Habs are in the mix in March? Would he be traded? It’s a question that also arises, at some point… and that’s why we’re talking about a potential deal and not a deal.

