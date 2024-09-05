Senators give professional tryout to Nikolay Kulemin

If you’ve been following hockey for any length of time, the name Nikolay Kulemin should ring a bell.

We’re talking about a forward who played (and has already scored 30 goals) in Toronto and also did a stint in the uniform of the New York Islanders.

The Russian played a total of 669 games in the NHL, but decided to leave for the KHL at the end of the 17-18 season.

You’re probably wondering why Kulemin is mentioned in this article, and what you need to know is that the Senators have granted him a professional tryout.

Kulemin will now report to the Senators’ camp with the aim of making the team… And if he succeeds in his mission, we’ll really be talking about a great story, because it’s been years since he played in the National League.

Roster update: The #Sens have signed defenseman Calen Addison and forward Nikolay Kulemin to professional tryout agreements. pic.twitter.com/z5ZmLopU4u – Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) September 5, 2024

Will it be easy?

Defenseman Calen Addison has also signed a professional tryout contract with Ottawa:Obviously, the answer to that question is no.Kulemin will have to prove that he deserves his place and, above all, that he can still play in the best hockey league in the world.

On the other hand, the Senators’ bottom-6 isn’t extraordinary, and it’s perhaps at this level that Kulemin can dream of a return to the National League.

Shane Pinto and Ridly Greig should have a guaranteed spot, but there should be room on the third or fourth line:

It would really be something, to see Nikolay Kulemin carve out a spot on the Ottawa Senators’ roster.

At least, it’ll make for a great story to watch at Sens camp.

