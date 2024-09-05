Senators give professional tryout to Nikolay Kulemin

Senators give professional tryout to Nikolay KuleminAuteur: esmith
If you’ve been following hockey for any length of time, the name Nikolay Kulemin should ring a bell.
We’re talking about a forward who played (and has already scored 30 goals) in Toronto and also did a stint in the uniform of the New York Islanders.
You’re probably wondering why Kulemin is mentioned in this article, and what you need to know is that the Senators have granted him a professional tryout.
Kulemin will now report to the Senators’ camp with the aim of making the team… And if he succeeds in his mission, we’ll really be talking about a great story, because it’s been years since he played in the National League.
Roster update: The #Sens have signed defenseman Calen Addison and forward Nikolay Kulemin to professional tryout agreements.
The #Sens have signed defenseman Calen Addison and forward Nikolay Kulemin to professional tryout agreements. pic.twitter.com/z5ZmLopU4u
– Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) September 5, 2024
On the other hand, the Senators’ bottom-6 isn’t extraordinary, and it’s perhaps at this level that Kulemin can dream of a return to the National League.
It would really be something, to see Nikolay Kulemin carve out a spot on the Ottawa Senators’ roster.
At least, it’ll make for a great story to watch at Sens camp.
Overtime
– The boys get ready!
hockey #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Ouxqi1vVeU
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 5, 2024
– A beautiful moment.
Cole Caufield & Johnny Gaudreau on the ice together for Team USA during the World Championships in May
(Thanks to @RINGOCZ_18 for sharing these photos) pic.twitter.com/9U9tzqFZGY
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 5, 2024