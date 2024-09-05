Unlike Hutson, Mailloux starts with a head start (according to Denis Gauthier)

Who will be part of the Canadiens’ defensive brigade for the season opener on October 9 at the Bell Centre?

With two weeks (or so) to go before the start of camp, that’s the question on everyone’s mind in Montreal.

After all, we know there will be spots available… But we also know there will be a lot of hungry guys eager to prove themselves.

Of the lot? Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux, who are seen as two potential candidates to start the season in town.The difference between the two?

The smaller of the two has just graduated from university and has only two games of professional experience… Whereas the bigger one has just had a good first season in the pros.

Logan Mailloux has more experience than Lane Hutson, to put it another way, and that’s what prompts Denis Gauthier(BPM Sports) to say that the right-hander has a head start:

Mailloux, right now, is ahead of a guy like Hutson to start the season on the Habs’ top-6. – Denis Gauthier

According to @DGauthierRDS Logan Mailloux is one step ahead of Lane Hutson to break into the Habs lineup! His full column with @TonyMarinaro: https://t.co/DwbrAeur7b pic.twitter.com/qW0nWQdqz8 – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 5, 2024

For Denis Gauthier, Lane Hutson could really benefit from a stint in the AHL to get used to the speed of the game in the pros.

Hutson’s defensive game scares some people… And in the AHL, he’d have the opportunity to work on certain aspects of his game without necessarily having the pressure of producing offensively in the NHL.

On the other hand, Mailloux is physically mature and knows what it takes to play at the highest level, having experienced the AHL in Laval last season.Obviously, all this will depend on their respective performances at training camp.

If Mailloux AND Hutson have a perfect (or near-perfect) camp, it might force the Habs’ hand, and that wouldn’t be bad news.

That said, the important thing for the organization will be to find a way to place them in a situation that favours their development.

And if it’s the NHL… well, it’ll be the NHL.

