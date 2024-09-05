Patrik Laine should take French lessons with his fiancée

Social networks are part of almost everyone’s life.

They can be harmful, but they can also be very useful, especially for spreading the word.

Angela Price is very present on these platforms, but there’s another woman/fiancée of a Montreal Canadiens player we’re likely to see more and more of.

Jordan Leigh, Patrik Laine’s fiancée, uses social networks a lot, and I have a strong feeling we’re going to be hearing a lot more about her.

On this Thursday, September 5, she decided to respond to her followers on Instagram on various subjects.Leigh had already mentioned her interest in taking French courses, now that she lives in Montreal.

One of the questions asked concerned these courses, when she was asked if she had found a tutor to learn the language of Molière.

To this, the girlfriend of the new Habs player confirmed that she had.

However, what’s even more interesting is that she also mentioned that Laine should join her.

“Yes! Thank you so much to everyone who sent me contacts, you’ve been a great help. I can’t wait to start classes and will keep you posted on my progress. Patty (Patrik Laine) might also join me for a few sessions after discovering thatUber Eats is only in French.” – Jordan Leigh

I love seeing new Habs players making an effort to, at the very least, learn a few words in French.

And it’s not just a matter of respect for Quebec, it’s also proof of involvement and shows that the person in question wants to be in Montreal.

We won’t name names, but we all have a former club player in mind who never forced himself to say a simple “Bonjour” or “Merci”.

Not only does Patrik Laine love playing in a big hockey market, he already loves the city, and that bodes well for his future here.The Habs have potentially found a high-quality, big-bodied pure maverick who loves pressure and seems at least willing to learn a little French.

Hard to beat, even if he’s not perfect.

Overtime

– For those who missed the 28ᵉ episode of the Passion MLB podcast.

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 28 https://t.co/P46HQRSCeF – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 6, 2024

– The NFL season is officially underway with this beautiful run by Xavier Worthy on his first possession.

Not a bad welcome to the NFL for Xavier Worthy on his first touch https://t.co/dMAZ2QK3sU – Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 6, 2024

– Here’s the first touch of the season.

– There’s a beautiful complicity between the two Russians.