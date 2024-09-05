Skip to content
Carey Price will be at Expo Cartes Sports in Montreal

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Sports card collecting has regained popularity in recent years.

Even though it’s always been popular, there’s definitely a new craze for buying and selling sports cards.

For collectors, there’s the Expo Cartes Sports de Montréal from October 4 to 6.

It’s the biggest sports collectibles show in Montreal.

Six special guests will be on hand for autograph and photo sessions with fans.

Carey Price is this year’s headliner and will be present on Saturday, October 5.

To gain access to the event, you’ll need to pay for a ticket, which will be available this Friday (September 6).

Ticket prices are still unknown, but for the chance to meet Carey Price and receive an autograph, many fans will be rushing to the box office.

The other five guests are also very interesting.

In addition to Price, Cartes Sports Expo will also welcome Doug Gilmour, Dennis Martinez, Ron Hassey, Pierre Mondou and Ted DiBiase.

In addition to the autographs and photos available on site, there will also be other interesting items, such as cards (of course), pucks, jerseys and sticks.

However, even though it’s the Expo Cartes Sports de Montréal, the event won’t be taking place on the island of Montreal, if the Expo’s official website is anything to go by.

Instead, it will be held at the Complexe Multi-Sports de Laval, on Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue.

Undoubtedly, many Canadiens fans will be on hand to see Carey Price, or see him again.

Baseball fans will also be delighted to see the two former Expos on hand that weekend.

