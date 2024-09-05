David Ettedgui: If healthy, Arber Xhekaj must be with the Habs for the next 10 years

David Ettedgui: If healthy, Arber Xhekaj must be with the Habs for the next 10 yearsAuteur: cbrown
It’s hard to say much about Arber Xhekaj’s potential.
We know that he doesn’t hesitate before throwing down the gloves and that he brings a physical dimension to the Habs line-up, but we’re still talking about an undrafted guy who has only played 95 games in the National League.
That said, we know Xhekaj doesn’t have to fight every night to be useful in the Habs line-up.
When he uses his physical game, is focused in his zone and is able to reignite the attack with a good first pass, he’s talked about as an NHL defenseman.
Florian’s big brother has proven his worth, and although he still needs to work on certain aspects of his game, David Ettedgui has seen enough to say that he should be in the Habs line-up for the long term.
If he stays healthy, Xhekaj should be part of the team for the next ten years! – David Ettedgui
Do you share @EttedguiDavid’ s opinion?
To listen to his full column: https://t.co/pVffmqcSyI pic.twitter.com/oNsiOQ6Mcg
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 5, 2024
Players like Arber Xhekaj don’t run around.
He’s big, he’s tall, he’s mobile, and that makes him an interesting project in Montreal.
After all, we all know how things shake out in the playoffs…
There’s one thing he’s been criticized for, however, since his arrival in the National League, and that’s his decision-making.
Arber has a tendency to make quick passes out of the zone, and he’s not always a master at controlling the puck in the opposition’s zone, but these things can be learned over time too.
The defenseman has the assets to help the Habs, but he needs to use those assets in the right way if he’s to become a good NHL player.
Overtime
– It’s a sight to behold.
Calgary will never forget the Gaudreau family 🫶
via @NHLFlames pic.twitter.com/hYkVKtr3zK
– BarDown (@BarDown) September 5, 2024
– That much?
Jonathan Sénécal, the best quarterback in the history of Québécois university football?https://t.co/NGpLXOdMey
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) September 5, 2024
– Big win for the Québécois!
WATCH: Wilkens Mathieu too strong for his opponent https://t.co/Y98ZsjXcoz
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 5, 2024
– Interesting:
Three Habs prospects are starting the season in the VHL. Makar Khanin played 6:37 today in Dynamo St. Petersburg’s 3-1 win. He had two SOGs. Volokhin was the backup for Yugra in a 4-2 win. Kostenko was pointless in Khimik’s 4-0 victory. He played 22:42 in a top-pairing role.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 5, 2024