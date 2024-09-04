Skip to content
News

Logan Mailloux’s turn to change his number

 Auteur: mgarcia
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Logan Mailloux’s turn to change his number
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
When Logan Mailloux played his first NHL game, he did so wearing #94. It was the number he was given at camp 2023.

We agree that #94, except for a guy born in 1994, is pretty rare. It looked like the kind of number you’d give to a youngster arriving in the NHL who needs a jersey.

But now, on the heels of the NHL Rookie Showcase , where Logan Mailloux and Lane Hutson are guests, we see that Mailloux has a Canadiens jersey with the number 24.

Lane Hutson still wears #48.

This is not insignificant in Mailloux’s case. After all, a few seconds’ research reveals that #24 was not only his number in Laval, but also in London.

So, this year, he was entitled to his number.

Does this mean he has a better chance of playing in the NHL this year? Possibly, yes… but it’s nothing we didn’t already know. We know he has a chance – if he plays well – of making the club, you know.

No fewer than 41 players have worn this number in the history of the Flanelle. Tyler Pitlick and Adam Brooks are the most recent, but in recent history, it’s mostly associated with Phillip Danault.

Jarred Tinordi, Lyle Odelein, Chris Chelios, Gilles Lupien, Pierre Mondou and Serge Savard (for a few games only) are among the best-known names to have worn #24 in Montreal.

Of course, Mailloux is the second player in less than 24 hours to prompt us to write about a number change. Cole Caufield, after several years wearing #22, has chosen to honor Johnny Gaudreau by wearing #13 for what’s next.

Will there be any other changes?

Overtime

– Do you like practice jerseys?

– Ouch.

– Smells like hockey.

– The goalie would like eight million dollars a year.

– Good question.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content