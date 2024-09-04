13 players have already arrived in Brossard for next season

Billie Joe Armstrong has been sleeping for a few days now. The kids are back in school. Mornings are cool and afternoons are warm. Pumpkin lattes will quietly invade our Instagram stories.

In short, it’s September.

What this means is that hockey will also, at its own pace, resume its place in our lives. We’re just 12 days away from the Canadiens’ golf tournament and two weeks away from the Flanelle’s training camp.

Monday, September 16. Camp starts on the 18th with medical exams and physical tests https://t.co/Gp5KjifCvh – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) September 4, 2024

Naturally, some players are back in town. Patrik Laine, seen skating yesterday , is a good example.

Luc Gélinas (RDS) tweeted a list of 13 players who are already in town. They don’t have to be… even if fathers with children who go to school in Montreal have logically already arrived.

Forwards: Laine, Suzuki, Evans, Newhook, Slafkovsky, Anderson and Roy

Defensemen and goalies: Barron, Matheson, Savard, Guhle, Xhekaj and Montembeault

You’ve seen the pictures of Laine skating yesterday in Brossard. Here is the list of players who have already arrived Laine, Suzuki, Evans, Barron, Newhook, Matheson, Slafkovsky, Savard, Anderson, Guhle, Xhekaj, Montembeault, Roy Caufield, Primeau, Dach and Gallagher arrive this weekend – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) September 4, 2024

It should also be noted that Caufield, Dach, Gallagher and Primeau are expected to arrive over the weekend, in the next few days. That’ll make 17 guys who can prepare together.

Remember that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Carey Price (I say this for the sake of argument, of course) are injured.

Armia, Dvorak, Barré-Boulet, Pezzetta, Farrell, Heineman, Mesar, Beck, Struble, Reinbacher and Engstrom are among the guys we’ll be keeping an eye on at camp who haven’t been named by Luc Gélinas.

Note that I didn’t include Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux in my list because we know where they are. And as they were leaving from Montreal…

#HabsSpotted Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux are in the Montreal airport right now. They’re on their way to the NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Virginia. But be careful! This doesn’t mean anything for the upcoming season: last year, Mesar, Beck and Farrell were the Habs’ representatives. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 3, 2024

Nick Suzuki will be leaving for Vegas in the next few days , but as part of the media tour. It will therefore be normal to see him absent for a while.

Yes, it’s starting to smell like hockey.

