13 players have already arrived in Brossard for next season

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Billie Joe Armstrong has been sleeping for a few days now. The kids are back in school. Mornings are cool and afternoons are warm. Pumpkin lattes will quietly invade our Instagram stories.

In short, it’s September.

What this means is that hockey will also, at its own pace, resume its place in our lives. We’re just 12 days away from the Canadiens’ golf tournament and two weeks away from the Flanelle’s training camp.

Naturally, some players are back in town. Patrik Laine, seen skating yesterday, is a good example.

Luc Gélinas (RDS) tweeted a list of 13 players who are already in town. They don’t have to be… even if fathers with children who go to school in Montreal have logically already arrived.

  • Forwards: Laine, Suzuki, Evans, Newhook, Slafkovsky, Anderson and Roy
  • Defensemen and goalies: Barron, Matheson, Savard, Guhle, Xhekaj and Montembeault

It should also be noted that Caufield, Dach, Gallagher and Primeau are expected to arrive over the weekend, in the next few days. That’ll make 17 guys who can prepare together.

Remember that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Carey Price (I say this for the sake of argument, of course) are injured.

Armia, Dvorak, Barré-Boulet, Pezzetta, Farrell, Heineman, Mesar, Beck, Struble, Reinbacher and Engstrom are among the guys we’ll be keeping an eye on at camp who haven’t been named by Luc Gélinas.

Note that I didn’t include Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux in my list because we know where they are. And as they were leaving from Montreal…

Nick Suzuki will be leaving for Vegas in the next few days, but as part of the media tour. It will therefore be normal to see him absent for a while.

Yes, it’s starting to smell like hockey.

