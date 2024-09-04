Official: Mattias Norlinder returns to Sweden

In the last few days, we’ve learned that the MoDo club, which has welcomed Mattias Norlinder in the past, needs help to lure the player back to town.

A fund-raising campaign has therefore been launched to attract the player to town.And it finally worked, as the Swedish hockey club confirmed that the former Canadiens defenseman is coming home. This was posted on social networks.

We must think the fundraising campaign really helped, as the club said it was “thanks to all the support from fans and partners” that Norlinder was able to secure a two-year contract.

The Swedish defender said it felt good to be back. And with his last few years in North America, we’re led to believe that he really means what he says.

After all, he really hasn’t played as often in the NHL as he’d hoped in recent years: he was stuck in Laval. His good 2023 training camp didn’t help him get back into the NHL, in the end.

Let’s not forget that expectations for the defenseman were very high, since between the time of his draft and his arrival in Quebec, the words “Norris Trophy” began to be popular in his case.

It was a European journalist’s opinion of Norlinder’s potential, but of course he never came close to winning one.

If the Habs did offer Norlinder a contract recently , it was probably simply to keep him with the Laval Rocket, since there is, as you know, congestion on the blue line in Montreal.

Let’s not forget that, at the start of the off-season, the Habs didn’t submit a qualifying offer to the defenseman, making him a free-for-all in the National League. He eventually left North America.

