Logan Mailloux: “Lane Hutson and I share the same goal: to stay in Montreal”.

The Canadiens’ training camp will be very, very interesting to follow this year.

The return of Kirby Dach, the arrival of Patrik Laine… But above all, it’s the race for a spot on the Habs’ blue line that will attract the most attention.

The battle will be fierce on defense!

There are some guys who already have a guaranteed spot in the lineup, and here I’m thinking of David Savard, Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson.

Jayden Struble, Justin Barron, Logan Mailloux, Lane Hutson and Arber Xhekaj will be fighting for the remaining spots… And David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrôm, who could spring a surprise if they have a perfect camp.

But the competition doesn’t impress Logan Mailloux and Lane Hutson, who are present at the NHL Top Prospects Showcase in Washington.

Jean-François Chaumont (NHL.com) had the opportunity to speak to the two youngsters, and Mailloux was quick to tell him what their plan was:

Lane and I share the same goal: to stay in Montreal. – Logan Mailloux

Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux set their sights on Montreal READ: https: //t.co/To6JAOShHd pic.twitter.com/geFc3pliaj – NHL (@NHL_EN) September 4, 2024

Both youngsters are eager to prove themselves.

Hutson maintains that he hasn’t accomplished anything yet and that he’ll have to impress management to earn his job… While Mailloux, for his part, wants to prove to the organization that he’s capable of being consistent on the ice, while excelling defensively.

I like that because both guys are going to come to camp with specific goals in mind.

They’re going to be hungry because they’ll want to prove they belong in the National League… But they have to do well because all the other defenders will also want to prove they belong.

Overtime

Hutson and Mailloux know what they have to do, and if they perform up to their respective standards, the camp will be even more interesting.The imminent return of hockey feels great!

– The Habs need to score more goals.

NHL teams sorted by total goals scored over the last 3 seasons Do any of these surprise you? pic.twitter.com/GsEO3bgJxr – BarDown (@BarDown) September 4, 2024

– Sad.

The defender knows his career is hanging by a thread.https://t.co/EuwoVuNYbJ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 4, 2024

– Oh!

The new@InterMiamiCF stadium is coming, the current stadium will go to the MLS Next Pro team.

A $1B stadium. https://t.co/hgWo2BbWID – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 4, 2024

– This is going to be so good.

This matchup will cause quite a stir in golf circles come December. @FDRouleauJDM https://t.co/VM9jceP8Vm – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 4, 2024

– Impressive!